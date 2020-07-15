Watch Sushant Singh Rajput-Sanjana Sanghi's sweet love story in 'Taare Ginn' song from 'Dil Bechara'!

New Delhi: Talented actor Sushant Singh Rajput's last film 'Dil Bechara' is inching closer to its digital release on July 24, 2020. The film marks the debut of actress Sanjana Sanghi and director Mukesh Chhabra. The makers have dropped its new song 'Taare Ginn' and it is an absolute melody to the ears.

Mohit Chauhan and Shreya Ghoshal's vocals make it a perfect ode to sweet, innocent college love.

Watch 'Taare Ginn' song from 'Dil Bechara' here:

Dil Bechara' will be releasing on OTT platform DisneyPlusHotstar. The music is by the maestro himself - AR Rahman, who has sung the title song which released a few days back to a thundering response from fans.

Getting to watch Sushant, one last time on-screen performing will surely keep you hooked and might even move you to tears.

Sushant Singh Rajput was found hanging at his Bandra residence on June 14, 2020. The 34-year-old actor's death has created a huge void in cinema space, leaving his loved ones in mourning. His fans are pressing hard on CBI enquiry to ensure a fair probe.

'Dil Bechara' is surely going to be a special watch!