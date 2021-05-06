हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Noida Authority to set up 50-bed makeshift COVID-19 hospital by May 8

Amid the unprecedented surge in COVID-19 cases, the Noida Authority is setting up a makeshift hospital with 50 beds and oxygen support for patients and it is expected to start functioning by May 8.

Noida Authority to set up 50-bed makeshift COVID-19 hospital by May 8
Credits: Pixabay

Noida: Amid the surge in COVID-19 cases, the Noida Authority on Thursday (May 6) said it is setting up a makeshift hospital that will have 50 beds with oxygen support for patients and the facility is likely to go functional by May 8.

"Setting up a makeshift hospital that will have 50 beds with oxygen support for patients and the facility is likely to go functional by May 8," said Noida Authority.

The hospital is coming up in the stadium in Sector 21 of the city, the Authority said.

This comes amid the devastating shortage of hospital beds and medical oxygen due to the rapid rise in COVID-19 cases.

Earlier on Wednesday (May 5), the 500-bed COVID-19 hospital of DRDO commences operation in Lucknow.

The hospital has 150 are ICU beds with ventilator facilities and 350 beds are with oxygen facilities.

Uttar Pradesh is one of the worst-hit states in the country. The state reported 31,165 new COVID-19 cases on Wednesday (May 5), taking an active tally at 2,62,474. 
