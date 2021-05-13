COVID: To check overcharging, Noida Traffic Police posts rates inside ambulance vans

Noida: The Noida Traffic Police in Gautam Buddha Nagar came up with a new initiative to plaster rate charts inside the ambulance vans after recieving mulitple complaints of ambulance operators overcharging.

Due to the COVID-19 crisis there was a constant complaint against ambulance drivers operating in Gautam Buddha Nagar that they were taking more money.

The Noida Traffic Police has pasted a rate chart inside ambulances to dissuade ambulance operators from overcharging. Also, to spread awareness among the citizens of the charges that has been fixed and to avoid paying more than the capped amount.

The Noida Police has put up barricades and has been conducting checking operation at different places and checking for valid e-passes.

A fine is imposed against those who are out on teh streets without a valid e-pass.

Earlier in an official order, ambulances without oxygen support cannot charge more than Rs 1,000 for a maximum 10 km and Rs 100 for every km thereafter. While, ambulances with oxygen support can charge a maximum of Rs 1,500 for 10 km and thereafter, Rs 100 per km.

Those with ventilator or Bi-pap support can charge Rs 2,500 for 10 km and thereafter, Rs 200 per km, it stated.

Also, a helpline number (9971009001) was issued to lodge complaints against the ambulance operatord if they are overcharge.