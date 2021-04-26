Ambulance operators asking for extra money? File a complaint with Noida police on this number

Greater Noida: Amid the rising COVID-19 infections, the Gautam Budh Nagar police have stepped up to help the residents in their fight against the deadly coronavirus.

The Noida Police Commissioner, Alok Singh, on Monday (April 26) announced that strict action will be taken against the ambulance operators who are demanding extra money to transport the body of the COVID-19 patient.

The Gautam Budh Nagar police have issued a statement for the welfare of the residents along with a helpline number. The statement stated that strict actions will be taken against the ambulance operators, if they ask for extra money from the COVID-19 patient’s family.

If any resident faces such an issue they can ring the authorities on 9971009001 and lodge a complaint against the ambulance operator.

Meanwhile, the COVID-19 situation in India continues to remain grim as the country recorded more than 3 lakh coronavirus infections for the fifth day in a row.

India on Monday (April 26, 2021) recorded, yet again, the highest single-day spike with 3,52,991 new COVID-19 cases in the past 24 hours, taking the total active cases to 28,13,658, as per the health ministry update on Monday morning.

