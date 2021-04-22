Gautam Buddha Nagar DM forms committee to help people in emergency, issues toll-free number

Noida: In view of the rising cases of COVID-19 cases in Gautam Buddha Nagar, the district administration has taken several measures to facilitate people in need. District Magistrate Suhas LY has constituted a centralized control room where everyone can get the following information;

1. Availability of beds (Normal and ICU)

2. Availability of oxygen

3. Availability of Remidisivir etc.

This has been facilitated to help people in case of emergency. They can also dial the toll-free number 18004192211, according to the statement issued from the DM office.

It may be noted that nearly one crore people received the Covid vaccination in Uttar Pradesh, which has become the first state in the country to inoculate over 99,27,150 people, including healthcare and frontline workers and people above the age of 45 years.

According to a government spokesman, "Vaccination of people aged above 60 and those between 45 and 60 is being conducted at a war-footing across the state in private and district hospitals, and medical colleges. Amid the massive surge in coronavirus infections across the country, Covid testing and vaccination are going on in full swing in the state."

To bring down the transmission level and to provide a safety shield to the people aged above 60 years, the second dose of the vaccine was also given to as many as 6,11,595 people across Uttar Pradesh," it added.

Meanwhile, Uttar Pradesh Deputy Chief Minister Dinesh Sharma and his wife have tested positive for coronavirus. The 57-year-old BJP leader said in a tweet on Wednesday evening, "Me and my wife have tested positive for coronavirus. We are in home isolation and following advice of doctors."

"Those who have come in contact with me should get themselves tested and follow COVID-19 guidelines," he added.

Earlier, Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath and Samajwadi party supremo Akhilesh Yadav were tested positive for the virus on April 14.