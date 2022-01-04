Stay at home, follow Covid-appropriate behaviour: Govt hospital in Greater Noida issues advisory on 3rd wave

Noida: The Government Institute of Medical Sciences (GIMS) in Greater Noida issued an advisory, urging people to mask up and follow guidelines to tackle the third wave of the coronavirus pandemic.

"The third wave of COVID-19 is almost there. Be very, very careful," the GIMS stated in the advisory, adding that the next four weeks are very crucial.

Amid the reported surge of COVID-19 cases in the country, it is advisable to stay at homes (as much as possible) and follow Covid-appropriate behaviour with immediate effect, the hospital said.

"Fortunately, the severity of the disease is not very high and the number of hospitalisations are less as compared to the number of Covid positive cases," it said.

For preventing the third wave of the pandemic, the GIMS advisory said Covid-appropriate behaviour is "must". Among measures, it advised people to wash hands thoroughly with soap or use alcohol-based hand sanitiser, wearing masks and avoiding touching nose, eyes and mask.

The advisory also called on people to maintain a physical distance of 6 feet from others and follow coughing etiquettes besides ensuring both doses of vaccination. The hospital advised that children below the age of 15 years, pregnant women, adults with co-morbidities and those above 60 years of age "must stay at home".

"If you have fever, isolate yourself immediately, do not panic, monitor oxygen and take medicines at home (Paracetamol, cetirizine, azithromycin)," the GIMS, an autonomous body under the UP government, advised.

Report to the hospital only if oxygen saturation falls below 92-94 per cent level, it added. In case of any emergency, call the district's Integrated Covid Command Centre (ICCC) at 18004192211, the hospital suggested.

