Uttar Pradesh

Uttar Pradesh relaxes COVID-19 curbs, allows more people for weddings at open spaces, check details

The UP government has decided to increase the number of people at weddings and other events held in open spaces.

File Photo

New Delhi: The Uttar Pradesh government on Tuesday (September 28) relaxed COVID-19 curbs allowing more people at wedding ceremonies and other events held in open spaces. 

In view of the improving coronavirus situation in the state, the Yogi Adityanath government has decided to increase the number of people at weddings and other events to be held in open spaces. "For open places, people will be allowed to gather as per the area (of the programme venue), and a COVID helpdesk has to be set up at the entrance point of the event," a letter by Additional Chief Secretary (Home) Awanish Awasthi read. 

The number of people who can attend these events in open spaces will depend on the area size. Uttar Pradesh Home Department said in its order, "The Uttar Pradesh government has given permission for wedding ceremonies and other events in open places, according to the area. Along with this, compliance with COVID-19 protocol and setting up of COVID-19 help desk at the entrance will be mandatory.” 

On September 19, the Uttar Pradesh government had increased the number of attendees to 100 people, which was earlier capped at 50. Additional Chief Secretary (Home) Awanish Awasthi, in a letter to police and administration officials, had said, "In closed and at open places, a maximum of 100 persons have been allowed to gather at a place, while following COVID-19 protocol.’’ 

At closed places, 100 people will be allowed to attend the function while following the COVID-19 protocol.

Earlier, the UP government had revised night curfew timings from 11 pm to 6 am every day. 

Meanwhile, Uttar Pradesh on Tuesday logged 18 new COVID-19 cases, taking the caseload to 7,09,794. With one death from the coronavirus infection, the death toll mounted to 22,891. Out of the 18 fresh cases,  four were reported from Lucknow, followed by three from Gautam Buddh Nagar and two from Sitapur. The active COVID-19 cases in the state stand at 177. 

(With agency inputs)

