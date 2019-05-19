close

Assam Rifles

Three NSCN (K) insurgents held in Arunachal Pradesh's Changlang

Weapons and ammunition including one AK-47 with its 20 live rounds, one 9MM pistol with its 14 live rounds have been recovered from the possession of the members of National Socialist Council of Nagaland (Khaplang).

File Photo

Changlang: Three northeast insurgents have been nabbed by the ninth regiment of the Assam Rifles from Old Changlang area in Arunachal Pradesh' Changlang district.

The regiment has been carrying out an operation to apprehend the insurgents. Assam Rifles got secret information about the rebels and arrested them on acting on the tip.

The insurgents have been identified as Capt Wanzeng Pathanga, Limtang Tutsa, Saamal Jugli.Along with the arms and ammunition, three mobile phones and some objectionable documents have also been recovered from their possession.

Tags:
Assam RiflesOld ChanglangArunachal PradeshChanglang
