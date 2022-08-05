Bajrang Punia will face Canada's Lachlan McNeil for gold medal in the 65 kg category Wrestling final at the Commonwealth Games (CWG) 2022 on Friday (August 5) in Birmingham. The Indian wrestler is coming into the final with an impressive win in the semifinal of 10-0 and right from the start of the event, he was looking unstoppable beating any opponent comes his way. (Follow LIVE action from CWG 2022 in Birmingham HERE)

Punia defeated England's George Ramm 10-0 in the semis and Jean Guyliane Jordis Bandou of Mauritius in the quarterfinals by 6-0. He didn't give the Mauritius opponent a chance to breathe. Along with Punia, Sakshi and Anshu Malik have also secured a silver for the country at the CWG 2022 and will now fight for gold in the finals of their respective Wrestling finals. (IND vs PAK in CWG 2022 as wrestler Deepak Punia to take on Pakistan's Muhammad Inam in Men's Freestyle 86 kg final - Check Live Streaming)

Checkout the livestreaming details of Bajrang Punia's gold medal match below:

When is the Men's 65 kg Wrestling final at CWG 2022 between Bajrang Punia and Lachlan McNeil going to take place?

The the Men's 65 kg Wrestling final at CWG 2022 between Bajrang Punia and Lachlan McNeil will take place on Friday (August 5).

BIG Wrestling Update:

4 Indian wrestlers will be in action later tonight (2130 hrs onwards) in respective GOLD medal bouts.

Bajrang Punia

Deepak Punia

Anshu Malik

Sakshi Malik

Mohit Grewal & Divya Kakran will fight for Bronze medal. #CWG22 #CWG2022India pic.twitter.com/nOzHIfEoLg August 5, 2022

