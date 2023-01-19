India's Olympic-medal winner Bajrang Punia was not happy man when he saw CPI(M) leader Brinda Karat to go off stage where the wrestlers were protesting against the Wrestling Federation of India (WFI) on Thursday, January 19. The protest started on Wednesday as the likes of Bajrang, Sakshi Malik, Vinesh Phogat among other wrestlers decided to take on the WFI president Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh for his wrong doings in the federation. Vinesh went on to make sexual harassment allegations on the WFI president which he has denied. Vinesh said that he also mentally tortured her after Tokyo Olympics.

Brinda reached Jantar Mantar to join the wrestlers in their protest. However, Bajrang requested her to leave the stage of the protest as the wrestlers do not want to make it a political issue. Bajrang had earlier stated that their fight was not against the Indian government or Sports Authority of India (SAI) but the federation. As Brinda tried to maker her way to the stage, Bajrang who had a microphone in his hand could he heard saying, "Madam aap jo bhi hai, aap saamne jaaiye... is maamle ko politicise mat kariye please (Madam, whoever you are, please leave the stage and sit in front and do not politicise the whole issue)".

#WATCH | CPI(M) leader Brinda Karat asked to step down from the stage during wrestlers' protest against WFI at Jantar Mantar in Delhi. pic.twitter.com/sw8WMTdjsk January 19, 2023

Bajrang who did not know who Brinda Karat is warned subtly to not gibe give the 'Dharna' a political colour. Adter his request, Brinda left the stage and stood in the side with her team.

BJP leader from Haryana and former wrestler Babita Phogat lent her support to the protest, saying that she understands the pain of the athletes as she too was one not so long ago. She promised a solution to the protesting wrestlers. She also said that the centre has given a 72 hour deadline to WFI to reply to reply on some questions and that there will be a thorough investigation on the charges put on WFI president.