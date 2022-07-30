The Day 2 of Commonwealth Games 2022 turned out to be great day for Indian athletes as the country finally opened its account with two medals - a sliver and bronze in weightlifting. Maharastra-born Sanket Sargar, whose father runs a pan shop, clinched silver for India in Men's 55 kg category, his first in his maiden CWG. His idol and former silver medallist from 2018, Gururaja Poojary won the bronze medal in 61 kg category soon. These two medals have helped India get on the podium. However, one incident turned out to be embarrassing for the India contingent in Birmingham as a weightlifting coach allegedly behaved rudely with the officials present at the venue. The organisers then wrote a letter to the acting president of Indian Olympic Association Anil Khana, who took note of the incident.

Gina Dawson, CGA Relations Manager with the Birmingham Games, wrote to the Indian delegation over Sharma's behaviour. Responding to the email, IOA acting president Anil Khanna instructed Sharma to keep a low profile from now and remain within the rules, reported PTI.

"We have been advised that one of your team officials, Pardeep Sharma, was quite rude to one of our T2 drivers earlier on today as he had requested to be dropped at a non T2 destination," Dawson wrote in the letter which is in possession of PTI.

"Just to note that team officials do not have T2 privileges and will only be able to use your own CGA vehicles, or bus transport to other villages of venues, or public transport with their accreditation. "There is also a confirmed destination list and our drivers are not taxi services able to drop off anywhere. We kindly ask your teams to be respectful and courteous at all times to our workforce at all times."

2__nd medal for __ at @birminghamcg22 _



What a comback by P. Gururaja to bag _ with a total lift of 269 Kg in the Men's 61kg Finals____ at #B2022



Snatch- 118kg

Clean & Jerk- 151kg



With this Gururaj wins his 2nd consecutive CWG medal _



Congratulations Champ!#Cheer4India pic.twitter.com/UtOJiShUvS — SAI Media (@Media_SAI) July 30, 2022

Khanna on his part was quick to issue a reprimand to the weightlifting team manager. "We all are ambassadors of our great nation here. I expect you to keep a low profile and look for privileges within the rules. We have to remain polite with everyone we meet," said Khanna.