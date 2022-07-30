Commonwealth Games (CWG) 2022 Day 2 Live Updates: Mirabai Chanu in action next from 8 PM IST after India win two medals
Check LIVE Scores and Updates from Day 2 of the Commonwealth Games 2022 in Birmingham on Saturday (July 30).
After a thunderous Day 1 of the 2022 Commonwealth Games in Birmingham, Team India looks to retain momentum on the second day with all eyes on Saikhom Mirabai Chanu, the Tokyo Olympic silver-medallist and 2018 CWG gold medallist on Saturday. Badminton and Table Tennis teams looking to make a progress into the knockouts and the women's hockey team will enter their second group-stage tie. The Indian badminton team began their mixed team title defence with a 5-0 sweep against Pakistan.
In Badmintion there were wins for PV Sindhu and Kidambi Srikanth. Women's cricket made its debut with a three-wicket loss against Australia. The Indian women's table tennis team fared better with a 3-0 victory vs South Africa and then a 3-0 victory against Fiji. In boxing, Shiva Thapa won his men's 63.5kg Round of 32 bout against Pakistan's Suleman Baloch The Indian women's hockey team 5-0 win against Ghana on Day One set spirits soaring. In aquatics, Kushagra Rawat came in last in Heat 3 and was eliminated in the Men's 400m Freestyle event. In the triathlon, India finished 26th and 27th respectively with a dismal performance by Pragnya Mohan and Sanjana Joshi.
Nitendra Singh Rawat finishes 12th in men's marathon
India's Nitendra Singh Rawat finished 12th in the men's marathon race in the Commonwealth Games on Saturday. The 35-year-old Rawat clocked 2 hour 19 minutes and 22 seconds in the race won by Uganda's Victor Kiplangat (2:10:55).
Tanzania's Alphonce Felix Simbu (2:12:29) and Kenya's Michael Mugo Githae (2:13:16) took the silver and bronze respectively.
Rawat has a personal best of 2:16:05 he had clocked at the New Delhi Marathon in March. He was eight minutes 27 seconds behind the gold winner.
Olympics silver medallist Mirabai Chanu will be back in action. Don't go anywhere!
Our Champ @mirabai_chanu is ready to kickstart her campaign at #CommonwealthGames2022 _____
Break a Leg _
Let's #Cheer4India __#IndiaTaiyaarHai _#India4CWG2022 pic.twitter.com/i6wQfZcFFU
— SAI Media (@Media_SAI) July 30, 2022
Coming up next!
Mirabai Chanu in women's 49 kg event in weightlifting
Manika Batra and co in action as the team faces Malaysia in the quarterfinals at 8.30 pm IST
Lovlina Borgohain's first round bout in CWG 2022 at 11 pm IST
Srihari Nataraj in 100m backstroke final - everything you need to know here
Second medal for India in Weightlifting!
Gururaja, the man who won India's first medal in 2018 Gold Coast, wins India's 2nd medal in 2022 Birmingham. A bronze for the Indian, after a thrilling battle with Canada's Simard
Gururaja you beauty!
The match is close as After Canadian lifter lifts 148 kg, India's Gururaja lifts 151 kg to stay in contention for a medal.
Tough fight in Men's 61kg final
Gururaja lifts 148 kg in second attempt to jump to top of leaderboard. Canada's Youri Simard is taking on the fight. There are two weightlifters yet to start their lifts in clean and jerk. Can India pull off a gold here?
Weightlifting Men's 61kg final!
Brilliant first lift from Gururaja in clean and jerk as he lifts 144 kg with some effort. It takes him to top of the leaderboard. The canadian right behind him.
India steamroll Sri Lanka 5-0, qualify for knockouts in mixed team badminton
Indian shuttlers dished out another splendid show to outclass Sri Lanka 5-0 in their second group A match of the mixed team competition at the 22nd Commonwealth Games. India were by far the better team on display as they completely dominated the proceedings at the Arena Birmingham. A day after blanking Pakistan 5-0, India notched up another convincing win to go top of group A and qualify for the quarterfinals with one tie still remaining in the league stage of the competition.
Boxing! Good win for India's Mohammed Hussamuddin vs Azomele Dyeyi!
.@Hussamboxer seals R16 berth! ___
The 2018 #CWG bronze winner starts off his campaign at #birmingham22 with an unassailable 5__-0__win in the 57kg category.
Amazing win, champ! __#Commonwealthgames#B2022#PunchMeinHainDum 2.0#boxing@Media_SAI pic.twitter.com/Eo0OJTYd7R
— Boxing Federation (@BFI_official) July 30, 2022
Boxing: Hussamuddin is through to the pre QFs in the men's featherweight division (-57kg) as he beats the South African boxer Amzolele Dyeyi by a UD 5-0 in the R32 bout..
A quick recap from TT and Badminton!
Table tennis: Women’s team have won 3 out of 3 matches with win over Guyana. Through to quarters, in action later in the day.
Badminton: Lakshya and team have beaten Sri Lanka 5-0, will now face Australia later in the day to close group stage action.
India's Gururaja 4th after the end of Snatch in Men's 61kg final!
Weightlifting, men’s 61kg final:
Gururaja finishes with a best Snatch of 118 kg. He started off 115 kg, got 118 kg in second attempt but failed to lift 120 kg in third attempt.
Men's 61kg - Weighlifting Final
Good start for Gururaja as he easily lifts 115 kgs to start things off. Looked at ease in the lift. He is a silver medallist from Commonwealth Weightlifting Championships held last year but this a tough field.
Alright time for Weightlifting, men’s 61kg final:
India's Gururaja in action. First up Snatch event and he is will lift 115 kg in first attempt. Let's watch out for him.
Badminton mixed team Group A, India 4-0 Sri Lanka: A straight-game win for Sumeeth and Chirag as India head towards another clean sweep. Treesa-Gayatri will be in action now.
Final standings in Weightlifting - Men's 55kg - Final
Just one point of different between India's Sanket and the Malaysian who took the gold medal. Well done, Sanket, you have made the country proud!
SILVER for Sanket!
India's Sanket Sargar opens India's account with a silver medal win. He missed it by whisker as India's Mohamad Kasadan lifts 142 kg to get the gold.
Weightlifting - Men's 55kg - Final
Sanket fails in his third attempt of clean and jerk. Minutes after he was hurt. Commentators call it a risky move. Could have been a career-threatening injury. Sanket is still in medal contention.
Weightlifting - Men's 55kg - Final
Sanket gets injured. He was to lift 139 kg in second attempt of clean and jerk but he fails at the last moment. He has injured his right elbow as well and is getting some medical help. He still leads though, however every marginally.
Weightlifting - Men's 55kg - Final
Just wow from Sanket, in his first attempt in clean and jerk, he lifts 135 kgs quite easily, Gives two thumbs up as well. He is happy and the gold seems to be coming India's way. He is leading now.
Swimming, Men’s 200m Freestyle - Heat 3: India's Kushagra Rawat finishes 8th. His timing: 1:54.56. He won't move to the next stage.
Badminton mixed team Group A, India 1-0 Sri Lanka: Rising Indian shuttler Lakshya Sen is off to a brilliant start in CWG. He beats SL’s Niluka Karunaratne 21-18, 21-5.
Weightlifting - Men's 55kg - Final
India's Sanket Safar lifts 135 kg in clean and jerk and is leading currently. The gold medal is very much possible. Stay tuned!
Sanket on FIRE!
Weightlifter lifts 113 kg in his first attempt! Brilliant lifting by the Indian youngster so far.
Weightlifting!
Sanket lifted 107 kg successfully in his first attempt. Then Sanket Mahadev lifts 111KG in his 2nd attempt!! (Stay Tuned)
Badminton
India's Satwiksairaj Rankireddy and Ashwini Ponappa beat SL's Dias and Hendahewa 21-14, 21-9 in mixed doubles match of mixed team event.
Marathon!
India's Nitendra Singh Rawat starts the action in the men's marathon at the Birmingham Games.
Badminton: Satwik Sairaj Rankireddy and Ashwini win the first game against Sri Lanka in the mixed team Group A match, 21-14.
Weightlifting!
22-year-old Sanket Sargar is the first to appear from the Indian lifters, the national champ of his weight is highly considered as a medal contender by his teammates.
Medal tally after Day 1
Closing day one with a first look at the medal table so far. #CommonwealthGames | #B2022
— Commonwealth Sport (@thecgf) July 29, 2022
Badminton news!
After a dominant performance yesterday against Pakistan, India will take on Sri Lanka and Australia today.
Know all about today's events from the video below:
Day two of sport at #B2022 is here, are you ready for another jam packed day?
Here's our run down of some of the events to watch today.
Follow the action through the day at https://t.co/8u2EKSwAjk pic.twitter.com/D75pGOEt5Y
— Birmingham 2022 (@birminghamcg22) July 30, 2022
Mirabai Chanu Live Streaming Commonwealth Games 2022
When and where to watch weightlifting live in India?
We are ready for Commonwealth Games 2022 Birmingham @birminghamcg22 pic.twitter.com/VR4zwyQU1v
— Saikhom Mirabai Chanu (@mirabai_chanu) July 28, 2022
Lovlina Borgohain Live Streaming Commonwealth Games 2022
When and where to watch Boxing live in India?
With the motto of “Together, For a Peaceful World”, let’s support each other and make the world a better place through sports.
Wishing all the athletes a very happy International Olympic Day! #sports #internationalolympicday #Citius #Altius #Fortius #Communiter pic.twitter.com/6p4bjzyoP0
— Lovlina Borgohain (@LovlinaBorgohai) June 23, 2022
India Day 1 at CWG 2022 round-up
India women's win in hockey, PV Sindhu and Co start with victory
Women's Cricket T20 made its Commonwealth Games debut today, and @WeAreTeamIndia are already bringing the !
Be there for the big moments like this. Secure your seat at https://t.co/HczklAOMRA#B2022 https://t.co/YKaig8QRMX
— Birmingham 2022 (@birminghamcg22) July 29, 2022
Hello and welcome to Commonwealth Games 2022 Day 2 live on Zee News. This is your host Akash Kharade and I will be taking you through all the key updates of the games taking place in Birmingham. Stay tuned for more updates.
