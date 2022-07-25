The Tokyo Olympics bronze medallist Lovlina Borgohain has accused Boxing Federation of India (BFI) for mentally harassing her.

Lovlina, who became the first Assamese female to represent India at the Olympics, is currently preparing for the upcoming Commonwealth Games in Birmingham, but as per the boxer's claims, BFI is playing dirty politics with her.

Lovlina took to Twitter to make some serious allegations against BFI. Check her tweet here:

More to follow...