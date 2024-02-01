What Is There For Sports In Budget 2024?

As the nation eagerly awaited the 2024 Budget Session, especially in the light of the upcoming Olympics, all eyes were on the finance minister, Nirmala Sitharaman, to unveil the government's plan for the sports sector. The anticipation was palpable, given the record allocation of ₹3,397.32 crore in the previous fiscal year. However, the interim budget speech delivered on February 1, 2024, left many wondering about the financial commitment to sports in the year ahead.

Appreciate the slight increase in the #Budget2024 allocation for Indian sports, notably in Khelo India and SAI budgets, crucial for nurturing talent and infrastructure. However, the decrease in Central Sector Projects funding raises concerns,especially in an Olympic year. #sports pic.twitter.com/EC2VXMdtQt February 1, 2024

Finance Minister's Acknowledgment

Despite the lack of specific figures, Finance Minister Sitharaman did acknowledge the stellar achievements of Indian athletes in her concise budget speech. The spotlight shone on Chess Grand Masters, notably R Praggnanandhaa, who recently secured the top spot in Indian chess by defeating world champion Ding Liren at the TATA Steel Masters 2024. The minister highlighted the exponential growth in the number of Chess Grandmasters, surpassing 80 compared to just over 20 in 2010.

No Clarity on Allocated Funds

While praising the historic medal tally in the Asian Games and Asian Para Games, the finance minister did not disclose the allocated funds for the sports sector in the financial year 2024-25. This has led to a presumption that there may not be a significant change in the sports budget compared to the previous year.

Recap of Budget 2023-24

In the last fiscal year, the Ministry of Youth Affairs and Sports witnessed a record allocation, marking a substantial 11% increase from the previous year. The Department of Sports received ₹2,462.59 crore, reflecting a notable boost from ₹2,254 crore in the preceding year. The Department of Youth Affairs also experienced a significant increase, with ₹934.73 crore allotted.

Key Allocations in 2023-24



Khelo India

The Khelo India initiative received a substantial increase, with a specific allocation of ₹1,045 crore, nearly one-third of the total budget.

Sports Authority of India (SAI)

SAI secured a notable budget of ₹785.52 crore, signifying a continued commitment to fostering sports development in the country.

National Sports Federations and National Service Scheme

Both National Sports Federations and the National Service Scheme received ₹325 crore each, indicating a ₹45 crore increment for the former from the previous fiscal.