Indian athletes have been winning and winning big at the ongoing Commonwealth Games 2022 in Birmingham. Team India had won 40 medals across different sports by the end of Day 9 (Saturday, August 6). Wrestlers and weightlifters have produced the best result so far, winning 22 medals in total between two sports. While weightlifters clinch 10 medals, wrestlers won 12. Not to forget, all 12 participating wrestlers won the medals out of 12 competitions. This included gold medals from stars like Bajrang Punia, Ravi Dahiya, Vinesh Phogat and Deepak Punia.

Fans back home are pretty chuffed abotu the medals tally, where India are sitting at no 5 and some more medals are expected to be won on Day 10 and 11 of the Commonwealth Games. Former Indian cricketer Wasim Jaffer too celebrated India's achievements in the CWG 2022, but in his own style. He took a potshot at the English, saying that they way Indian athletes are performing, they might bring the Kohinoor diamond with themselves when they are back.

"Indian athletes are doing so well at the Commonwealth Games that at this rate they might even bring the Kohinoor back #CWG2022 #IndiaAt75," said Jaffer on Saturday (August 6).

Take a look at his tweet below:

Indian athletes are doing so well at the Commonwealth Games that at this rate they might even bring the Kohinoor back #CWG2022 #IndiaAt75 August 6, 2022

There are many medals on offer on Day 10 of the CWG 2022 as well with boxing team aiming for as many as four medals while the badminton team, led by PV Sindhu, can assure India of five medals today. Not to forget, the women's cricket team led by Harmanpreet Kaur will be playing for a historic gold medal as well. They take on world champions Australia in the final of the T20 competition and the match starts at 9.30 pm IST. Then there is the women's hockey team playing for a bronze medal vs New Zealand. They missed out on the gold after a controversial and heartbreaking loss vs Australians in the semi-finals but they will be looking to make amends and come back stronger to go back home with a medal in their necks.