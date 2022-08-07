Team India, on Saturday (August 6) clinched 14 medals to increase their number from 26 to 40 by the end of Day 8 at the Commonwealth Games 2022. The Indian wrestling team created history again, winning 12 out out 12 medals in Birmingham. After Bajrang Punia, Sakshi Malik and Deepak Punia clinched gold, Ravi Dahiya added to the tally with another one while Pooja Gehlot, Pooja Sihag and Deepak Nehra won bronze in their respective classes.

Bhavina Patel of India added one more gold with first-ever medal in Para Table Tennis in the history of Commonwealth Games. History was written in Track and Field, as Avinash Sable won silver in the 3000m steeplechase. It was a terrific achievement for the fact that he became the only non-Kenyan on the podium on Sunday in that Athletics event at the Commonwealth Games since 1998. Kenyans have dominated the event from 1998 and it was for the first time that an Indian was standing there.

Not to forget, the Indian women's cricket team assured a silver medal on Saturday with narrow win over England in the first semi-final. India face Australia in the final for gold medal match and the match starts in evening as per Indian time. There will be one more team vying for a podium finish on Day 10 of the CWG and they are the Indian women's hockey team who will play New Zealand for the bronze medal. After what happened in the semi-final loss, India will be pumped up to finish the CWG on a high.

There are medals expected in boxing and badminton as well. PV Sindhu, Lakshay Sen and Kidambi Srikanth will in action in their singles semis while there are four medals expected from Team India's boxing contingent. India will target the 50-medal landmark to ensure they remain in top 5 in the medalstally. With shooting not there in CWG 2022, Indians may finish with less medals than 2018 edition.

