India have a rich history when it comes to Commonwealth Games. In total, India have won 503 medals in CWG that includes 181 gold medals, 173 silver and 149 bronze medals. India's best CWG edition was 2010, the same event which they hosted. They finished on number 2 in medals tally, with 101 medals.

Take a look at India's history at CWG, with medals won in each edition they have taken part in since Independence.

India's first participation was in Commonwealth Games 1954 in Vancouver, where they did not win any medal.

In 1958 Cardiff Games, India clinched 3 medals - two gold medals and 1 silver - and finished at 8th in the medal tally.

In 1966 Kingston Games, India again finished at 8th with three gold, 4 silver and 3 bronze and an overall tally of 10 medals.

The Commonwealth Games were held in Edinburgh in 1970 and there India finished at 6th position with 5 gold medals, 3 silver and 4 bronze and a total of 12 medals.

In 1974, the CWG moved to Christchurch in New Zealand and India clinched a total of 15 medals including 4 gold medals, 8 silver and 3 bronze. They were 6th again in the table.

Then in 1978 at Edmonton, India again finished 6th with 15 medals including 5 gold medals, 4 silver and 6 bronze.

The CWG 1982 was held in Brisbane and there India clinched their highest tally till then - a total of 16 medals with 5 gold medals, 8 silver and 3 bronze. They were 6th in the mega event.

In the next Commonwealth Games India participated, which was the Auckland Games in 1990, India finished with 32 medals, with 13 gold medals, 8 silver and 11 bronze and they came 5th in the medals tally. This was the first time that Indian athletes managed a gold medals in double figure.

In Victoria Games in 1994, India slipped to 6th spot again with 24 medals including 6 gold, 11 silver and 7 bronze.

In 1998 Kuala Lumpur CWG, India clinched 25 medals and stood 7th overall, with 7 gold, 10 silver and 8 bronze.

The action then moved to Manchester in 2002, where India made history with 69 medals, clinching 30 gold medals and 22 silver and 17 bronze to come 4th in the medals tally.

In Melbourne in 2006, India grabbed 50 medals, including 22 gold, 17 silver and 11 bronze. They were 4th that year again.

India's best display at CWG came in 2010 when they hosted the Games in New Delhi. India finished with a record tally of 101 medals, including 38 gold medals, 27 silver and 36 bronze. They were 2nd overall on the medals tally.

Then came the Glasgow Games in 2014 where India slipped to 5th in the medals tally with 15 gold, 30 silver and 19 bronze and a total of 64 medals.

In the last Commonwealth Games, 2018 in Gold Coast, India managed to get 66 medals including 26 gold, 20 silver and 20 bronze, to finish at 3rd in the medals tally.