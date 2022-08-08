India added four gold medals on Day 10 of the Commonwealth Games 2022 on Sunday (August 7) to remain in 5th place behind New Zealand on the medals tally. With three golds in boxing, one in men’s triple jump and one in table tennis mixed doubles event, India now have 18 gold, 15 silver and 22 bronze for a total of 55 medals.

Australia are leading the way with 66 gold, 55 silver, 53 bronze for a total of 174 medals while hosts England are in second place with 55 gold, 59 silver and 53 bronze medals in a total of 166. Late on Sunday, Indian TT pair of Achanta Sharath Kamal and Srreja Akula added a gold medal while Harmanpreet Kaur’s heroic women’s cricket team settled for silver after losing by 9 runs to Australia in final.

Check the CWG 2022 medals tally after Day 10 here...

The boxing gold rush for India on day 10 began with Nitu Ghanghas beating the host country’s Demie-Jade Rezstan 5-0 in a unanimous points decision to win gold in the women’s 48kg (Minimumweight) category, India’s 14th of the campaign. Amit Panghal in the men’s 48kg-51kg (Flyweight) division took the same 5-0 route displaying clear supremacy against another English boxer, Kiaran Macdonald.

World Champion Nikhat Zareen then made it 17 golds for India beating Cary MC Naul of Northern Ireland in yet another 5-0 verdict for the Indians.

Historic Indian 1-2 in men’s Triple Jump

In Athletics action at the Alexander Stadium, Eldhose Paul and Abdulla Aboobacker made history in the men’s Triple jump plotting an Indian 1-2 finish. Eldhose, fresh from his Athletics world championship final exploits, hopped, stepped and jumped 17.03m in his third attempt to clinch gold.

Aboobacker came close to his teammate with a 17.02m in his fifth attempt but that was the best he would go. Ja-Nhai Perinchief of Bermuda stopped an Indian clean sweep of the medals, taking bronze with a best of 16.92m as Praveen Chithravel, the third Indian in the fray, missed out to settle for fourth with 16.89m.

Sandeep Kumar made it seven medals from Athletics with a bronze in the men’s 10k walk. His effort of 38:49:21 was a personal best. Amit however finished 12th in the race.

Then it was Annu Rani’s turn in the women’s Javelin final. She won bronze, India’s eighth Athletics medal, with a throw of 60.00m. Shilpa Rani was seventh with an effort of 54.62m.

India will be competing for more gold medals when PV Sindhu, Lakshya Sen, Achanta Sharath Kamal and India men’s hockey team will vie for gold on the final day of CWG 2022 on Monday (August 8).