Commonwealth Games 2022: Sanket Sargar clinches silver medal in weightlifting - WATCH
India opened the account in Commonwealth Games 2022 with India's weightlifter Sanket Sargar clinching silver medal in men's 55 kg. He lifted a total of 248 kgs (Snatch plus clean and jerk) and missed the gold medal by just 1 point. Malaysia's Mohamad Kasdan won the gold with 249. Sargar lifted 135 kg in the gripping final in the first attempt and appeared to be running for the gold medal. However, he missed the gold, with two failed back-to-back attempts of 139 kgs and ended up hurting his right hand. He stood in the medal ceremony with a band around his right hand which tells us the injury is a big concern.
Watch his best lift in the final in the men's 55 kg.
First medal for India. Sanket Sargar claims a Silver _ but he was so close to win a Gold in his #CWG debut. Hope he is fine now __@manishbatavia and @SportifiedSid made this event even more exciting#CommonwealthGames #CWG22 pic.twitter.com/XQ2L2MN5GM— Chiranjibi Pati (@Chiranjibi_Pati) July 30, 2022
