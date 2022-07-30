NewsOther Sports
SANKET SARGAR

Commonwealth Games 2022: Sanket Sargar clinches silver medal in weightlifting - WATCH

India opened the account in Commonwealth Games 2022 with India's weightlifter Sanket Sargar clinching silver medal in men's 55 kg. He lifted a total of 248 kgs (Snatch plus clean and jerk) and missed the gold medal by just 1 point. Malaysia's Mohamad Kasdan won the gold with 249. Sargar lifted 135 kg in the gripping final in the first attempt and appeared to be running for the gold medal. However, he missed the gold, with two failed back-to-back attempts of 139 kgs and ended up hurting his right hand. He stood in the medal ceremony with a band around his right hand which tells us the injury is a big concern. 

Written By  Zee Media Bureau|Last Updated: Jul 30, 2022, 04:12 PM IST|Source: Bureau

Commonwealth Games 2022: Sanket Sargar clinches silver medal in weightlifting - WATCH

Who is Sanket Sargar? Know all about CWG silver-medallist here

Watch his best lift in the final in the men's 55 kg.

