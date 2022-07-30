NewsOther Sports
COMMONWEALTH GAMES 2022

Commonwealth Games (CWG) 2022 Day 2 Live Updates: Weightlifter Sanket Sargar clinches silver medal for India

Check LIVE Scores and Updates from Day 2 of the Commonwealth Games 2022 in Birmingham on Saturday (July 30).

Written By  Zee Media Bureau|Edited By: Akash Kharade|Last Updated: Jul 30, 2022, 04:41 PM IST

Commonwealth Games (CWG) 2022 Day 2 Live Updates: Weightlifter Sanket Sargar clinches silver medal for India
After a thunderous Day 1 of the 2022 Commonwealth Games in Birmingham, Team India looks to retain momentum on the second day with all eyes on Saikhom Mirabai Chanu, the Tokyo Olympic silver-medallist and 2018 CWG gold medallist on Saturday. Badminton and Table Tennis teams looking to make a progress into the knockouts and the women's hockey team will enter their second group-stage tie. The Indian badminton team began their mixed team title defence with a 5-0 sweep against Pakistan.

In Badmintion there were wins for PV Sindhu and Kidambi Srikanth. Women's cricket made its debut with a three-wicket loss against Australia. The Indian women's table tennis team fared better with a 3-0 victory vs South Africa and then a 3-0 victory against Fiji. In boxing, Shiva Thapa won his men's 63.5kg Round of 32 bout against Pakistan's Suleman Baloch The Indian women's hockey team 5-0 win against Ghana on Day One set spirits soaring. In aquatics, Kushagra Rawat came in last in Heat 3 and was eliminated in the Men's 400m Freestyle event. In the triathlon, India finished 26th and 27th respectively with a dismal performance by Pragnya Mohan and Sanjana Joshi.

30 July 2022
16:16 PM

Alright time for Weightlifting, men’s 61kg final: 

India's Gururaja in action. First up Snatch event and he is will lift 115 kg in first attempt. Let's watch out for him.  

16:15 PM

Badminton mixed team Group A, India 4-0 Sri Lanka: A straight-game win for Sumeeth and Chirag as India head towards another clean sweep. Treesa-Gayatri will be in action now.

15:45 PM

Final standings in Weightlifting - Men's 55kg - Final

Just one point of different between India's Sanket and the Malaysian who took the gold medal. Well done, Sanket, you have made the country proud!

 

15:40 PM

SILVER for Sanket!

India's Sanket Sargar opens India's account with a silver medal win. He missed it by whisker as India's Mohamad Kasadan lifts 142 kg to get the gold. 

15:38 PM

Weightlifting - Men's 55kg - Final

Sanket fails in his third attempt of clean and jerk. Minutes after he was hurt. Commentators call it a risky move. Could have been a career-threatening injury. Sanket is still in medal contention.

15:32 PM

Weightlifting - Men's 55kg - Final

Sanket gets injured. He was to lift 139 kg in second attempt of clean and jerk but he fails at the last moment. He has injured his right elbow as well and is getting some medical help. He still leads though, however every marginally.  

15:14 PM

Weightlifting - Men's 55kg - Final

Just wow from Sanket, in his first attempt in clean and jerk, he lifts 135 kgs quite easily, Gives two thumbs up as well. He is happy and the gold seems to be coming India's way. He is leading now. 

15:10 PM

Swimming, Men’s 200m Freestyle - Heat 3: India's Kushagra Rawat finishes 8th. His timing: 1:54.56. He won't move to the next stage. 

14:59 PM

Badminton mixed team Group A, India 1-0 Sri Lanka: Rising Indian shuttler Lakshya Sen is off to a brilliant start in CWG. He beats SL’s Niluka Karunaratne 21-18, 21-5.

 

14:57 PM

Weightlifting - Men's 55kg - Final

India's Sanket Safar lifts 135 kg in clean and jerk and is leading currently. The gold medal is very much possible. Stay tuned! 

14:37 PM

Sanket on FIRE!

Weightlifter lifts 113 kg in his first attempt! Brilliant lifting by the Indian youngster so far.

14:21 PM

Weightlifting!

Sanket lifted 107 kg successfully in his first attempt. Then Sanket Mahadev lifts 111KG in his 2nd attempt!! (Stay Tuned)

14:20 PM

Badminton

India's Satwiksairaj Rankireddy and Ashwini Ponappa beat SL's Dias and Hendahewa 21-14, 21-9 in mixed doubles match of mixed team event.

14:02 PM

Marathon!

India's Nitendra Singh Rawat starts the action in the men's marathon at the Birmingham Games.

Badminton: Satwik Sairaj Rankireddy and Ashwini win the first game against Sri Lanka in the mixed team Group A match, 21-14.

13:29 PM

Weightlifting!

22-year-old Sanket Sargar is the first to appear from the Indian lifters, the national champ of his weight is highly considered as a medal contender by his teammates.

13:12 PM

Medal tally after Day 1

12:38 PM

Badminton news!

After a dominant performance yesterday against Pakistan, India will take on Sri Lanka and Australia today.

12:32 PM

Know all about today's events from the video below:

11:56 AM
11:55 AM

Lovlina Borgohain Live Streaming Commonwealth Games 2022

When and where to watch Boxing live in India?

11:23 AM
11:21 AM

India Day 1 at CWG 2022 round-up

India women's win in hockey, PV Sindhu and Co start with victory

11:14 AM

Hello and welcome to Commonwealth Games 2022 Day 2 live on Zee News. This is your host Akash Kharade and I will be taking you through all the key updates of the games taking place in Birmingham. Stay tuned for more updates.

 

