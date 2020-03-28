हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Kiren Rijiju

Cornavirus COVID-19: Kiren Rijiju donates Rs 1 crore to PM's National Relief Fund

Vice President M Venkaiah Naidu on Friday contributed a month`s salary to the PMNRF to strengthen the government`s efforts in combating the COVID-19 outbreak in the country.

Union Minister for Youth Affairs and Sports Kiren Rijiju on Saturday donated Rs one crore from his MPLAD Fund to the Prime Minister`s National Relief Fund (PMNRF) to combat the coronavirus pandemic.

"I`m depositing the amount now ... Honorable Prime Minister @narendramodi Ji has given a call that in view of this epidemic, all the BJP MPs from their MP Fund Rs 1,00,00,000 (one crore) will be funded by the Prime Minister in the National Relief Fund," Rijiju tweeted.

The number of confirmed coronavirus cases in India rose to 873 on Saturday, according to the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare.

The total number of active cases in the country rose to 775, while 78 patients have been cured and discharged.

The World Health Organisation (WHO) declared the COVID-19 outbreak a pandemic on March 11. 

