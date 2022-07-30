Team India had a superb day 2 in Commonwealth Games 2022 as contingent opened their account in Birmingham with Sanket Sargar and Gururaja Poojary winning silver and bronze medal in weightlifting. India also had a field day in badminton as Lakshya & Co beat Sri Lanka 5-0 in the day and would face Australia later in the day to close group stage action. In Squash, Joshna Chinappa, Sourav Ghosal made it to Round of 32.

More Indian athletes will be in action on Day 3 (July 31) in the Commonwealth Games. The key matches will be of India women's cricket team who will be playing arch-rivals Pakistan as well as men's hockey team who will play their first game vs Ghana.

P. Gururaja's Medal Ceremony



Gururaja went on to win his 2nd consecutive medal at the CWG



A proud moment for India with 2 back to back medals in weightlifting

Weightlifting Update



Tokyo Olympics Silver medalist Mirabai Chanu equals the National Record and set the new Games Record and Commonwealth Record in Women's 49kg Snatch category with a lift of 88kg



Mirabai is on



____

Clean & Jerk

Check out the Day 3 schedule of Indian athletes below.



Swimming:

Men's 200m Butterfly Heat 3: Sajan Prakash (3.07 pm)

Men's 50m Backstroke Heat 6: Srihari Natraj (3.31 pm)

Gymnastics:

Men's All-Around final: Yogeshwar Singh (1.30 pm)

Badminton

Mixed team quarterfinals: 10pm onwards

Women's T20 Cricket:

India versus Pakistan (3.30pm)



Boxing:

48-50kg (light flyweight) round of 16: Nikhat Zareen (4.45 pm)

60-63.5 kg (light welterweight) round of 16: Shiva Thapa (5.15 pm)

71-75kg (middleweight) round of 16: Sumit (12.15 am on Monday)

Over 92kg (super heavyweight): Sagar (1 am on Monday)

Hockey (Men):

India versus Ghana: 8.30 pm

Cycling:

Men's Sprint qualifying: Esow Alben, Ronaldo Laitonjam, David Beckham (2.32 pm onwards)

Men's 15km scratch race qualifying: Venkappa Kengalagutti, Dinesh Kumar (4.20 pm onwards)

Women's 500m time trail finals: Triyasha Paul, Mayuri Late (9.02pm)



Weightlifting:

Men's 67kg final: Jeremy Lalrinnunga (2 pm)

Women's 59kg final: Popy Hazarika (6.30 pm)

Men's 73kg final: Achinta Sheuli (11 pm)

Squash:

Women's singles round of 16: Joshna Chinappa (6 pm onwards)

Men's singles round of 16: Saurav Ghosal (6.45 pm)



Table Tennis:

Men's team quarterfinal: 2 pm

Women's team semi-finals: 11.30 pm



Lawn Bowl:

Women's singles: Tania Choudhary (10.30 pm)