'Sanket Sargar Mahadev, we are proud of you': India welcomes first medallist at CWG 2022 with high praise, check reactions

Written By  Zee Media Bureau|Edited By: Piyush Singh Thapa|Last Updated: Jul 30, 2022, 04:26 PM IST|Source: Bureau

India won it's first medal at the Commonwealth Games 2022 in Birmingham on Satuday (July 30), courtesy young weightlifter named Sanket Sargar Mahadev. The 21-year-old clinched silver as Bib Aniq of Malaysia finished with a record of 249 kg (107 in Snatch and 142 in Clean & Jerk) to snatch the gold medal from Sanket. The 21-year-old Indian lifter ended up injuring himself lifting 143kgs. He finished at 248 kgs with (113 in Snatch and 135 in Clean and Jerk. Sri Lanka's Dilanka Yodage clinced the bronze medal finishing with 225 kg. (Who is Sanket Sargar Mahadev, India's silver medal winner weightlifter at CWG 2022, Know all about him HERE)

Fans on social media were all praise for the 21-year-old weightlifter from India as he was seen in discomfort after his injury. Sanket's face showed the disappointment he was feeling even after winning silver as he missed out on gold by a kilogram. (Commonwealth Games 2022: Sanket Sargar clinches silver medal in weightlifting - WATCH)

Checkout the reactions here...

Sanket lifted a total of 248 kgs (Snatch plus clean and jerk) and missed the gold medal by just 1 point. Malaysia's Mohamad Kasdan won the gold with 249. Sargar lifted 135 kg in the gripping final in the first attempt and appeared to be running for the gold medal. However, he missed the gold, with two failed back-to-back attempts of 139 kgs and ended up hurting his left elbow.

