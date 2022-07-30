India won it's first medal at the Commonwealth Games 2022 in Birmingham on Satuday (July 30), courtesy young weightlifter named Sanket Sargar Mahadev. The 21-year-old clinched silver as Bib Aniq of Malaysia finished with a record of 249 kg (107 in Snatch and 142 in Clean & Jerk) to snatch the gold medal from Sanket. The 21-year-old Indian lifter ended up injuring himself lifting 143kgs. He finished at 248 kgs with (113 in Snatch and 135 in Clean and Jerk. Sri Lanka's Dilanka Yodage clinced the bronze medal finishing with 225 kg. (Who is Sanket Sargar Mahadev, India's silver medal winner weightlifter at CWG 2022, Know all about him HERE)

Fans on social media were all praise for the 21-year-old weightlifter from India as he was seen in discomfort after his injury. Sanket's face showed the disappointment he was feeling even after winning silver as he missed out on gold by a kilogram. (Commonwealth Games 2022: Sanket Sargar clinches silver medal in weightlifting - WATCH)

Checkout the reactions here...

Sanket sagar, we are proud of you. #CWG22 — Sahira (@SahiraSharma) July 30, 2022

Sanket mahadev Sagar hope he is fine — Vaibhav.C (@iam_vj04) July 30, 2022

Sanket Sargar appeared to sustain an extremely painful injury while attempting 139 kgs.

He took a big risk by attempting that weight again, not just for gold but for his country. #weightlifting #CommonwealthGames pic.twitter.com/iZ2gIkpgVH July 30, 2022

Well done #SanketSargar for winning India it's first medal at the Commonwealth Games, brilliant effort.

Proud of your Silver #CWG #CommonwealthGames2022 pic.twitter.com/1gepi5aPNa — Dr Ashutosh Gupta (@Ashutosh80gupta) July 30, 2022

Sanket lifted a total of 248 kgs (Snatch plus clean and jerk) and missed the gold medal by just 1 point. Malaysia's Mohamad Kasdan won the gold with 249. Sargar lifted 135 kg in the gripping final in the first attempt and appeared to be running for the gold medal. However, he missed the gold, with two failed back-to-back attempts of 139 kgs and ended up hurting his left elbow.