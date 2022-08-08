NewsOther Sports
PV SINDHU

CWG 2022: PV Sindhu wins gold for India, beats Canada's Michelle Li in final

PV Sindhu won gold for India beating Canada's Michelle Li in the final of the Women's Singles final

Written By  Zee Media Bureau|Edited By: Piyush Singh Thapa|Last Updated: Aug 08, 2022, 03:14 PM IST|Source: Bureau

Trending Photos

CWG 2022: PV Sindhu wins gold for India, beats Canada's Michelle Li in final

PV Sindhu raised the Indian flag high standing on top of the podium at the Commonwealth Games (CWG) 2022 on Monday (August 8). The 27-year-old won gold for India against Canada's Michelle Li in the final of the Women's Singles category in Birmingham. Sindhu defeated the Canadian displaying some powerful shuttling and aggression, as her hunger for gold was clearly visible in every smash and shot she was playing. She won the match in straight games 21-15, 21-13.

The two-time Olympic bronze medallist was desperate to win gold for her country at the Commonwealth Games and it was her gold medal at the Games as well. Earlier, Sindhu was at her clinical best in the semifinal as well, she won comfortably against Malaysia's rival in straight games, winning the match 21-10, 21-17 in quick time. (Checkout the Hockey gold medal India vs Australia livestreaming details HERE)

In 2018, Sindhu lost to veteran India shuttler Saina Nehwal in the final. Notably, Li is the 2014 CWG gold medallist at Glasgow and is currently World No. 13.

Notably, Sindhu's final win ensured India its 19th gold of the 2022 edition in Birmingham. Later in the day, Lakshay Sen will take on Tze Yong NG of Malaysia for the gold medal following up with India's star-duo of Satwik Saijraj and Chirag Shetty also taking on Lane Ben and Vendy Sean of England in the gold medal final of the Men's Doubles category. The Indian badminton team will look to follow Sindhu's footsteps of winning the gold for their country.

Live Tv

PV SindhuCWG 2022Commonwealth Games 2022 BirminghambadmintonGold MedalPV Sindhu vs Michelle Li

Trending news

DNA Video
DNA : Jagdeep Dhankhar's victory was already decided
DNA Video
DNA: Inflation was high in the UPA government or now?
DNA Video
DNA: Analysis of 3 years since the abrogation of 370
DNA Video
DNA: How much has Jammu & Kashmir changed after scrapping of Article 370 and 35A
DNA Video
DNA: 'Event' with black dress code on inflation!
Powered by Tomorrow.io
DNA Video
DNA: Congress's Designer Protest on Inflation!
DNA Video
DNA: Congress's Black Day or Fear Day?
DNA Video
DNA: Black Friday or Political Blackmailing?
DNA Video
DNA: Pakistan's new tool kit to defame India over scrapping of Article 370
DNA Video
DNA: Analysis of China's 'power show' around Taiwan