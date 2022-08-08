CWG 2022: PV Sindhu wins gold for India, beats Canada's Michelle Li in final

PV Sindhu raised the Indian flag high standing on top of the podium at the Commonwealth Games (CWG) 2022 on Monday (August 8). The 27-year-old won gold for India against Canada's Michelle Li in the final of the Women's Singles category in Birmingham. Sindhu defeated the Canadian displaying some powerful shuttling and aggression, as her hunger for gold was clearly visible in every smash and shot she was playing. She won the match in straight games 21-15, 21-13.

The two-time Olympic bronze medallist was desperate to win gold for her country at the Commonwealth Games and it was her gold medal at the Games as well. Earlier, Sindhu was at her clinical best in the semifinal as well, she won comfortably against Malaysia's rival in straight games, winning the match 21-10, 21-17 in quick time. (Checkout the Hockey gold medal India vs Australia livestreaming details HERE)

In 2018, Sindhu lost to veteran India shuttler Saina Nehwal in the final. Notably, Li is the 2014 CWG gold medallist at Glasgow and is currently World No. 13.

She's done it @Pvsindhu1 adds another Commonwealth Games gold medal to her tally in the women's badminton singles!



Notably, Sindhu's final win ensured India its 19th gold of the 2022 edition in Birmingham. Later in the day, Lakshay Sen will take on Tze Yong NG of Malaysia for the gold medal following up with India's star-duo of Satwik Saijraj and Chirag Shetty also taking on Lane Ben and Vendy Sean of England in the gold medal final of the Men's Doubles category. The Indian badminton team will look to follow Sindhu's footsteps of winning the gold for their country.