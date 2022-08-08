NewsOther Sports
INDIA VS AUSTRALIA LIVESTREAM

India vs Australia Live Streaming of Men's Hockey gold medal final in CWG 2022: When and where to watch IND vs AUS final in India?

India's men hockey team are just one win away from winning the historic first-ever gold medal in the Commonwealth Games. However, it will be a stern test for the gold medal as India will take on Australia in the final of the CWG 2022 in Birmingham. The men's team won their semifinal against South Africa 3-2, which was a very intense matchup between the two sides. The Proteas did put up a good fight against India but the Men in Blue were equal to the task. South Africa stunned New Zealand 4-3 in their last league match to qualify for the semifinals, the South Africans wanted to do their best against India and did not give them many easy chances. (Watch: Indian men's hockey team give guard of honour to bronze medalist women's hockey team)

India, who won silver medals in the 2010 and 2014 editions of the games, was expected to romp to victory as they had easily beaten South Africa in the FIH Pro League. Abhishek, Mandeep Singh, and Jugraj Singh were the goal scorers for India cruising them into the finals. For South Africa, Ryan Julius and Mustapha Cassiem scored the goals for South Africa. India had 53 percent possession while South Africa has 47 percent. The Indians also made 35 circle penetrations in attack while South Africa could manage only 23. The women's team of India also snatched a medal from New Zealand on Sunday (August 7). ('Day light robbery': Indian women's hockey team 'denied' a chance of gold with loss vs Australia at CWG, fans are angry)

A piece of injury news has also been confirmed from India's squad as midfielder Vivek Sagar Prasad is out of the final due to an injury on his knee. The midfielder has been advised to rest and sit out of the final against Australia at the Commonwealth Games 2022 in Birmingham.

Here are the details of when and where to watch India vs Australia CWG 2022 gold medal hockey match.

What is the venue for India vs Australia CWG 2022 gold medal hockey match in CWG 2022?

The India vs Australia CWG 2022 gold medal hockey match will be played at the University of Birmingham Hockey and Squash Centre.

At what time will India vs Australia CWG 2022 gold medal hockey match begin?

The India vs England CWG 2022 hockey match will kickstart at 5:00 PM IST .

Where to watch India vs Australia CWG 2022 gold medal hockey match online?

The India vs Australia CWG 2022 gold medal hockey match will be live on Sony Liv.

Where to watch India vs Australia CWG 2022 gold medal hockey match on Tv in India?

India vs Australia CWG 2022 gold medal hockey match will be live on Sony Ten and Sony network. You can also catch the live commentary, and score updates here at zeenews.india.com.

Indian squad

Goalkeepers: PR Sreejesh, Krishan Bahadur Pathak

Defenders: Varun Kumar, Surender Kumar, Harmanpreet Singh (vice captain), Amit Rohidas, Jugraj Singh, Jarmanpreet Singh

Midfielders: Manpreet Singh (captain), Hardik Singh, Shamsher Singh, Akashdeep Singh, Nilakanta Sharma

Forwards: Mandeep Singh, Gurjant Singh, Lalit Kumar Upadhyay, Abhishek

