Dipika Pallikal Wins Mixed Doubles Gold At Asian Games 2023 With Harinder Sandhu; Hubby Dinesh Karthik Says THIS

India bagged their 20th gold medal at the ongoing 19th Asian Games 2023 with squash players Dipika Pallikal and Harinder Sandhu winning the top honours in the mixed doubles event. Dipika and Harinder beat the Malaysian pair 2-0 in the final to clinch the gold medal. India's tally has increased to 83 medals including 20 gold, 32 silver and 32 bronze medals. Dipika is married to Indian cricketer Dinesh Karthik. The RCB cricketer was a proud husband and shared the video of the winning moment on his X account. He wrote: "Its gold time again. Well done @DipikaPallikal and harinder. Thanks @Sundarwashi5 for the video."

Dipika and Harinder did not have it so easy. They had a small scare in the game. Malaysia started off the match on a good note. They led the first game for the most part before Indian pair pulled up their socks to to win in 11-10 eventually. Likewise, India were leading 9-3 before they slipped away, almost giving second game to Malaysia. Sandhu then delivered the goods, scoring two crucial points to win the second game for India as well. That's how India got the 20th gold medal for India.

Dipika's husband Dinesh was not present at the squash venue in Hangzhou but he got the live coverage on the phone. He was able to watch the match all thanks to his junior in Tamil Nadu Cricket, who is also a good friend Washington Sundar. Sundar and cricketer Rahul Tripathi were at the squash venue to support Dipika and Harinder. Dinesh thanked them for cheering the Indian team and his wife Dipika. Not to forget, Sundar and Tripathi are part of the Indian squad which is taking part in the Asian Games.

Thanks @Sundarwashi5 @tripathirahul52 and HARSHA



Really nice of you'll to go support Dipika and Indian squash



It means a lot . Feeling envious I couldn't be there but nice of you'll to take time out from cricket to go and watch them play #AsianGames2023 #squash pic.twitter.com/pptP6ghrXV— DK (@DineshKarthik) October 5, 2023

India men's cricket team play Bangladesh in the first semi-final on October 6. Chances are that there could be an India vs Pakistan match in the final. Pakistan play Afghanistan in the 2nd semi-final on the same day.

Coming to squash, Saurav Ghosal will soon be in action too men's singles. The event starts at 2.30 pm IST. Earlier, India's men's team had beaten Pakistan in the final to clinch another gold for the country. India's medals tally has already crossed the 80 mark. This is India's best-ever performance in Asian Games. On Wednesday, Neeraj Chopra had won the gold in men's javelin final too while Kishore Jena had won silver in the same event.