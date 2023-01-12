topStoriesenglish
NewsOther Sports
NILAM XESS

'Current bhi nahi tha': Meet Nilam Xess, Indian hockey player, son of small-time farmers, who lived without electricity for 19 years

How Indian hockey player Nilam Xess went from spending night in complete darkness to representing Team India in FIH Men's Hockey World Cup 2023 at his hometown Rourkela 

Written By  Zee Media Bureau|Last Updated: Jan 12, 2023, 02:02 PM IST|Source: Bureau

Trending Photos

'Current bhi nahi tha': Meet Nilam Xess, Indian hockey player, son of small-time farmers, who lived without electricity for 19 years

Nilam Xess, who will be playing his first hockey World Cup in his hometown Rourkela, is the hero over there. The Indian defender has seen tough days and will now don the national jersey to help India win their first World Cup since 1975. His parents are small-time farmers, growing potato and cauliflower in their field. Xess feels embarrassed to tell his story as he feels he comes from a very poor background. Not to forget, that he has spent 19 years of life at his house in village Kadobahal without electricity. 

This village on the outskirts of Rourkela, one of the two host cities in this World Cup, had no electricity. The power has come to this village only in 2017. Forget about playing for India, Xess did not even know anything about the past players from the city like Michael Kindo, Dilip Tirkey, Lazarus Barla. 

Also Read | 'Will BURN the field if India come to play here', why Pakistan LOST hosting rights of first hockey World Cup in 1971

"Current bhi nahi tha (There was no electricity even). Forget the world, I didn’t even know what was happening in Rourkela," Xess told Indian Express. 

Bipin, his father, said, "We aren’t saying there was a power cut… there was absolutely no electricity. We only started getting power supply in 2017. Until then, we lived in complete darkness."

The situation was so bad at home that Xess' family had to make oil lamps called dibhris in hindi by using small containers. 

Even when Xess played hockey when he studied, he did it as a recreational activity and out of fun. He was never serious about hockey and wanted a good job in the city. 

But life changed in 2010 when Xess was picked for a sports hostel in Sundergarh and there he realised that he could make money by playing hockey. "That’s when I got to know you can make money by playing hockey. Izzat milti hai (You earn respect). So I worked hard to become a player. And then, when I saw the London Olympics in 2012, I set myself a goal — to play for India," said Xess. 

Live Tv

Nilam XessNilam Xess indiaNilam Xess indian hockey playerNilam Xess india hockeyNilam Xess hockey world cupNilam Xess hockey world cup 2023FIH Men's Hockey World Cup 2023

Trending news

DNA Video
DNA: When India's second Prime Minister Lal Bahadur Shastri died in 1966
DNA Video
DNA: EXCLUSIVE ground report on sea cucumber smuggling
DNA Video
DNA: 200 crore corona bombs can explode from China
DNA Video
DNA: When poet Bharatendu Harishchandra died in 1885
DNA Video
DNA: After all, whose evil gaze fell upon Joshimath?
Powered by Tomorrow.io
DNA Video
DNA: Double attack of 'cold' and 'corona' on the heart
DNA Video
DNA: Mayor election stage or WWE arena?
DNA Video
Sammed Shikharji Controversy: Jain Saint Dies After Fasting In Protest
DNA Video
DNA: 'Survey report' of the shifting land of Joshimath
DNA Video
DNA: Who is melting Europe in winter?