Swimming

Vedaant, son of Indian actor R. Madhavan, clocked 15.57.86 to finish second in the 10-swimmer final. Top Indian swimmer Prakash stopped the clock at 1.59.27 to stand atop the podium on Friday night in the Danish Open swimming event.

Swimmer Vedaant with his father R. Madhavan. (Source: Twitter)

Top Indian swimmer Sajan Prakash began his season on a winning note by clinching the men’s 200m butterfly gold at the Danish Open swimming meet in Copenhagen, Denmark. Competing in his first international meet this year, Prakash stopped the clock at 1.59.27 to stand atop the podium on Friday night. Teenager Vedaant Madhavan also began on a positive note as he improved his personal best time to bag the silver medal in the men’s 1500m freestyle event.

Vedaant, son of Indian actor R. Madhavan, clocked 15.57.86 to finish second in the 10-swimmer final.

“With all your blessings & Gods grace @swim_sajan and @VedaantMadhavan won gold and silver respectively  for India, at The Danish open in Copenhagen. Thank you sooo much Coach Pradeep sir, SFI and ANSA.We are so Proud,” Madhavan tweeted.

Earlier, the Kerala swimmer, who trains in Dubai under coach Pradeep Kumar, had clocked 2.03.67 in the heats to qualify for the ‘A’ final. However, Friday’s performance was not even close to the 28-year-old’s personal best timing of 1:56:38 that came last year in Rome, when Prakash become the first Indian swimmer to breach the Olympic ‘A’ standard time.

“We have some competitions coming up this month. It (Denmark Open) is a preparation meet, we will slowly try to peak towards the Commonwealth Games and Asian Games,” Prakash, a two-time Olympian, told PTI.

The 16-year-old, who had won a bronze medal at the Latvia Open in March 2021, had also impressed at the Junior National Aquatic Championships last year, bagging seven medals -- four silver and three bronze. Shakthi Balakrishnan finished second in the 'B' Final and eight overall in the women's 400m medley with a timing of 5:10:71.

The fourth Indian swimmer competing at the meet, Tanish George Mathew finished 29th in 50m freestyle heats with a timing of 24:29.

(with PTI inputs)

