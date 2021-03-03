Film star R Madhavan’s son Vedaant wins swimming bronze medal

Indian film star R Madhavan’s son Vedaant did his father proud by winning bronze for India at the Latvian Open Swimming Champion event. Madhavan, the proud father, shared the news on social media along with pictures.

Sharing a picture on Instagram, Madhavan wrote, “So very happy and proud of the Indian contingent that won one gold and 2 bronze at the Latvian open qualifiers. Congratulations @sajanprakash for making the Olympic B cut bro.. god bless you with huge victories. Congratulations @tanishgeorge and @vedaant_madhavan for getting the bronze for India. so so proud of you boys .. you won despite competing with way older and stronger swimmers .. wow And a huge grateful shout out to Pradeep Sir, Peter sir, Satish sir and Murgesh sir and @ansadxb for being the force behind Vedaant and his friends.”

A quality performance by the swimmers Sajan Prakash, Tanish George Mathew and Vedant Madhavan saw the Indian team adding one gold medal and three bronze medals to their collection. A notable performance by Sajan Prakash saw him win a gold medal in the men’s 200 metres butterfly, completing the race in 1:59.31 and also winning a bronze medal in the men’s 100 metres butterfly. Sajan Prakash clocked his third fastest time in the 100m butterfly, 53.77 seconds, in the Latvian Open Swimming Championships in Riga.

Meanwhile, Tanish (1:53.03) and Vedaant (16:28.25) who broke their personal records won a bronze medal in 200m freestyle and in 1500m freestyle, respectively. 15-year-old Vedaant Madhavan, clocked a personal best time in the endurance event, improving upon the 17:25.41 which he clocked at the same meet in Rajkot.

The Ministry of Youth Affairs and Sports (MYAS) also tweeted, “Well done #TeamIndia for a wonderful show at 97th Latvian Open swimming Championship 2021. A gold First place medaland BronzeThird place medal for @swim_sajan and One Bronze each for #TanishGeorge Third place medal and #VedaantMadhavan Third place medal. Congratulations Champs ! Clapping hands signClapping hands signParty popper Keep going. #IndiaOnTheRise”.