French Open 2023: Elina Svitolina Beats Storm Hunter In Epic Come-From-Behind Win

The former World No. 3 came back from 2-1 down in the second set to win 11 of the following 13 games in an increasingly commanding performance.

Last Updated: May 31, 2023, 07:55 PM IST|Source: ANI

Elina Svitolina extended her winning streak to six matches as she registered a 2-6, 6-3, 6-1 win over qualifier Storm Hunter from a set and a breakdown in the second round of the ongoing French Open 2023. Her style continued over into the second set when Hunter stood out for her powerful left-handed forehand and skilful usage of the drop shot. She held five points after taking the first break to secure it and take the lead 3-1. She will next face either No.5 seed Caroline Garcia or Anna Blinkova.

Hunter's backhand, however, started to miss as Svitolina started to deliver more telling hits with her forehand. After 10 minutes, Hunter double-faulted while up a breakpoint, wasting five of her game points. Svitolina needed that advantage to gain control of the match. The former World No. 3 came back from 2-1 down in the second set to win 11 of the following 13 games in an increasingly commanding performance. In sets two and three, she found 18 victories by moving more quickly to the net. In contrast, Hunter made 31 unforced errors in the final two sets as a result of the strain.

"I was watching [Gael Monfils], but not live -- I was screaming in my hotel room. So if anyone heard it, that was me cheering. It was an unbelievable match and I don't know what he's doing here now, I think he should be resting. But I'm really thankful for him coming to support me," said Svitolina in the on-court interview as quoted by WTA.com.

"It was really tough to play against Storm in the first set. She came out firing winners and playing really well. I didn't think I played that badly in the first set, but she was the better player on the court. I had to regroup, refocus and try to bring my best game. The second and third sets were a good match for me," she added. 

