हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Zee News

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

Budget 2022

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Boxing federation of India

Here's how Boxing Federation of India is planning to develop skills in junior boxers

India secured the second and third spots respectively in the medals table of the ASBC Asian Youth and Junior Boxing Championships, where 352 boxers from 21 countries including India, Iran, Kazakhstan, Mongolia, Tajikistan and Uzbekistan participated.

Here&#039;s how Boxing Federation of India is planning to develop skills in junior boxers
The junior boxers were felicitated at an event in Delhi for their good show in Asian championships. (Image source: BFI)

New Delhi: The Boxing Federation of India (BFI) is set to invite traditional Asian powerhouses like Kazakhstan and Uzbekistan to train and compete against the country's youth and junior boxers to help them develop their skills.

The BFI made the announcement during a felicitation event here for the Indian boxing contingent, which returned with a rich haul of 39 medals, including 15 gold, from the recently-concluded Asian Youth and Junior Boxing Championships in Amman, Jordan.

India secured the second and third spots respectively in the medals table of the ASBC Asian Youth and Junior Boxing Championships, where 352 boxers from 21 countries including India, Iran, Kazakhstan, Mongolia, Tajikistan and Uzbekistan participated.

"I congratulate each medal winner for their achievements at the Youth & Junior Asian Championships. I'm confident that playing against top boxers from the leading Asian countries will give them exposure.

"They have shown their potential with strong performances and these achievements promise a good future for Indian boxing," BFI President Ajay Singh said at the felicitation event.

The event was also attended by Sports Authority of India Director General Sandip Pradhan and Asian champion Pooja Rani.

Besides, the BFI is also planning to host an India Open in the junior section with an aim to to encourage the next generation of boxers.

"We are also planning to organise an India Open for junior boxers where in they will get the opportunity to compete against the best of the world in their categories," Singh said.
SAI DG Pradhan said they will ensure all possible support to the BFI in developing the sport in the country.

"SAI will support BFI in all possible ways if they loop in other Asian leading boxing nations for tournaments and training. It was great to see our young boxers performing so brilliantly at the Asian Championships," Pradhan said.

Zee News App: Read latest news of India and world, bollywood news, business updates, cricket scores, etc. Download the Zee news app now to keep up with daily breaking news and live news event coverage.
Tags:
Boxing federation of IndiaBoxingAsian Youth and Junior Boxing Championships
Next
Story

India to host 44th edition of Chess Olympiad 2022 in Chennai

Must Watch

PT2M52S

25 pictures related to the oath ceremony of Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann