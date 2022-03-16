Here's how Boxing Federation of India is planning to develop skills in junior boxers

New Delhi: The Boxing Federation of India (BFI) is set to invite traditional Asian powerhouses like Kazakhstan and Uzbekistan to train and compete against the country's youth and junior boxers to help them develop their skills.

The BFI made the announcement during a felicitation event here for the Indian boxing contingent, which returned with a rich haul of 39 medals, including 15 gold, from the recently-concluded Asian Youth and Junior Boxing Championships in Amman, Jordan.

India secured the second and third spots respectively in the medals table of the ASBC Asian Youth and Junior Boxing Championships, where 352 boxers from 21 countries including India, Iran, Kazakhstan, Mongolia, Tajikistan and Uzbekistan participated.

"I congratulate each medal winner for their achievements at the Youth & Junior Asian Championships. I'm confident that playing against top boxers from the leading Asian countries will give them exposure.

"They have shown their potential with strong performances and these achievements promise a good future for Indian boxing," BFI President Ajay Singh said at the felicitation event.

The event was also attended by Sports Authority of India Director General Sandip Pradhan and Asian champion Pooja Rani.

Besides, the BFI is also planning to host an India Open in the junior section with an aim to to encourage the next generation of boxers.

"We are also planning to organise an India Open for junior boxers where in they will get the opportunity to compete against the best of the world in their categories," Singh said.

SAI DG Pradhan said they will ensure all possible support to the BFI in developing the sport in the country.

"SAI will support BFI in all possible ways if they loop in other Asian leading boxing nations for tournaments and training. It was great to see our young boxers performing so brilliantly at the Asian Championships," Pradhan said.