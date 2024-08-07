HIGHLIGHTS | IND (2) Vs GER (3) Paris Olympics 2024 Semifinal: Germany Destroy India's Hockey Gold Dream
India vs Germany: Follow LIVE Updates from the IND Vs GER Semifinal Hockey Match at the Paris Olympics 2024.
Trending Photos
India vs Germany (IND vs GER), Paris Olympics 2024: India Hockey Men's Team last won a gold at the Olympics back in 1980 when the Games took place in Moscow. Germany are world number 2 at the moment and the Men in Blue will face them in the semifinals of the Paris Olympics 2024. In the quarterfinal, despite going down to 10-men India did not give up and stood strong against Great Britain to win the contest via penalty shootout. Goalkeeper PR Sreejesh was the hero of the match for India and he is expected to deliver another stunning performance against Germany.
India have faced defeat once so far in their Paris Olympics 2024 campaign against Belgium which was a close 1-2 loss. Before that, they started off with a 3-2 win against New Zealand to begin the tournament on a high note.
Follow LIVE Score And Updates From India vs Germany Paris Olympics 2024 Hockey Semifinal Match Here.
LIVE IND vs GER Paris Olympics 2024
That is it. India are beaten by Germany 2-3 and they will not go into the final for gold medal. Netherlands will face Germany in the final match for the gold medal.
LIVE IND vs GER Hockey Match: India in trouble
India in deep trouble as Germany score a late goal and it looks like game over for the Men in Blue. Can they bounce back?
IND 2 - 3 GER
LIVE IND vs GER Hockey Match: Nail-Biting CLASH
It is a nail-biting thriller taking place between India and Germany. Both teams are so keen on winning this one - bodies are flying and the contest is too hot to handle at the moment.
IND 2 - 2 GER
LIVE IND vs GER Hockey Match: Last Quarter Left
Just last quarter left now and we are levelled at the moment. India have bounce back with a tremendous goal from their captain Harmanpreet Singh.
IND 2 - 2 GER
LIVE IND vs GER Hockey Match: India SCORE!
India desperate for an equaliser at the moment and they are eyeing to take as many penalty corners as possible. Germany are solid in their defence but Harmanpreet Singh is ice cold as he scores from the PC.
IND 2 - 2 GER
LIVE IND vs GER: Half-Time
It is half-time and India are trailing against Germany by one goal. Can Harmanpreet Singh and his troops bounce back in the second leg of this fixture? Stay tuned.
IND 1 - 2 GER
LIVE IND vs GER Score: Germany Punch Back
Germany punch back, it was a penalty corner and they have converted it into a goal as well. Peillat scores for Germany.
IND 1 - 1 GER
LIVE India vs Germany Paris Olympics 2024: First QUARTER DONE
The first quarter is done in France and India have the lead courtesy the goal from captain Harmanpreet Singh. Germany had some questions to ask but were kept silent by solid Indian defence.
IND 1 - 0 GER
LIVE India vs Germany: GOAL!
India have got the early lead they were looking for and it is the captain Harmanpreet Singh who converts from the penalty corner spot to lead against Germany in the semifinals.
IND 1 - 0 GER
LIVE India vs Germany: Tight Affair
Over seven minutes have gone by and the scoreline is 0-0 at the moment. Both teams have shown some danger signs and it can go in anybody's favour today in Paris.
IND 0 - 0 GER
LIVE IND vs GER Semifinal Score: Penalty Corner
India get the first penalty corner followed up by another and the German goalkeeper makes a fine save to keep the scoreline levelled.
IND 0 - 0 GER
LIVE IND vs GER Semifinal Paris Olympics 2024
This is it! The national anthems are finished and both teams are on the field ready to have a stellar contest of Hockey. India will be looking to take an early lead in this contest against World Champions Germany.
IND 0 - 0 GER
LIVE IND vs GER: Can Sreejesh Repeat Heroics?
Goalkeeper PR Sreejesh was the hero of the match in the quarterfinals against Great Britain. India will expect he will again produce a stellar performance for his country.
LIVE India vs Germany Paris Olympics 2024: Moments away from kick-off
We are just moments from India vs Germany Paris Olympics 2024 Hockey Match to begin. Checkout the playing 11 below.
India’s winning lineup is all set to deliver a stellar performance against Germany in the semi-finals
IND VS GER#Hockey #HockeyIndia #IndiaKaGame #HockeyLayegaGold #WinItForSreejesh#Paris2024 #INDVSGER
.
.
.
.@CMO_Odisha @IndiaSports @Media_SAI@sports_odisha… pic.twitter.com/wPhw7OyiFZ
— Hockey India (@TheHockeyIndia) August 6, 2024
LIVE IND vs GER Hockey Match: Stage all set
The stage is all set at Paris Olympics 2024 for the semifinals of the Hockey match between India and Germany. Fans of India would be hoping the team gets the job done.
LIVE India vs Germany: IND Face World Champs
World champions Germany will be up against Indian Men's Hockey Team at the Yves-du-Manoir Stadium in the semifinal of Paris Olympics 2024. Both teams will be keen on securing the spot for finals.
LIVE IND vs GER Semifinal Match Timings
The clash between India and Germany in Hockey at the Paris Olympics will begin at 10:30 PM (IST). Fans can watch it on JioCinema app and website.
LIVE Paris Olympics 2024: Netherlands win semifinal
The winners of India vs Germany semifinal will face the Netherlands in the final of Paris Olympics Men's Hockey event. The Dutch defeated Spain 4-0.
LIVE India vs Germany Updates: Harmanpreet Key For India
Captain Harmanpreet Singh will be key for India in their clash against Germany in the semifinal match of Paris Olympics 2024. The match will begin at 10:30 PM (IST).
LIVE IND vs GER Paris Olympics 2024: HEAD TO HEAD RECORD
Checkout the head to head record and all you need to know about India vs Germany Paris Olympics 2024 Semifinal match in the link attached below.
READ: India vs Germany Hockey Match In Paris Olympics 2024: Live Streaming, Head To Head, All You Need To Know
LIVE IND vs GER Hockey Match: Germany tough customers
Germany are a tough team to face especially in the knockout stages of any tournament. India will have to bring their A-game to the stadium when they compete in the Olympics semifinal.
LIVE Updates India vs Germany Paris Olympics 2024: India's history
India have a rich history in Olympics when it comes to winning medals in the sport Hockey. The Men in Blue of 2024 Paris campaign would be hoping to win a gold this time for their country once more.
LIVE India vs Germany: Amit Rohidas To Miss
Indian Men's Hockey Team defender Amit Rohidas is set to miss the semifinal clash against Germany on after receiving a one-match ban for his foul against Great Britain.
IND vs GER LIVE Updates: Livestreaming Details
Checkout the livestreaming details of India vs Germany Paris Olympics 2024 Semifinal Hockey match in the link attached below.
LIVE India vs Germany Paris Olympics 2024 Semifinal Match
Hello and welcome to our LIVE coverage of the India vs Germany Paris Olympics 2024 Hockey Semifinal match. We will take you through all the key updates of this fixture.