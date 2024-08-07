India vs Germany (IND vs GER), Paris Olympics 2024: India Hockey Men's Team last won a gold at the Olympics back in 1980 when the Games took place in Moscow. Germany are world number 2 at the moment and the Men in Blue will face them in the semifinals of the Paris Olympics 2024. In the quarterfinal, despite going down to 10-men India did not give up and stood strong against Great Britain to win the contest via penalty shootout. Goalkeeper PR Sreejesh was the hero of the match for India and he is expected to deliver another stunning performance against Germany.

India have faced defeat once so far in their Paris Olympics 2024 campaign against Belgium which was a close 1-2 loss. Before that, they started off with a 3-2 win against New Zealand to begin the tournament on a high note.

