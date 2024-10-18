Telugu (37) vs Bengaluru (29) | PKL 2024 HIGHLIGHTS: Telugu Titans Thrash Bulls
Telugu Titans vs Bengaluru Bulls Pro Kabaddi 2024 Live score and updates: The first leg of the league will be played at the GMCB Indoor Stadium from October 18 to November 9 before the action shifts to the Noida Indoor Stadium for the second leg from November 10 to December 1.
Trending Photos
The Pro Kabaddi League (PKL) is set to take place from Friday, October 18, with Telugu Titans taking on the Bengaluru Bulls at the GMCB Indoor Stadium in Gachibowli, Hyderabad. The brand-new edition of the PKL will witness a three-format format.
The first leg of the league will be played at the GMCB Indoor Stadium from October 18 to November 9 before the action shifts to the Noida Indoor Stadium for the second leg from November 10 to December 1. The last phase of the PKL 2024 will be held at the Badminton Hall in the Balewadi Sports Complex in Pune, from December 3 to December 24.
Follow all the live updates of the PKL 2024 Match between Telugu Titans and Bengaluru Bulls Here
LIVE PKL 2024: Titans Beat Bulls
Bengaluru Bulls have been beaten by the Telugu Titans with a difference of seven points. Pawan Sehrawat shines for his team and a bad day at the office for Pardeep.
BEN 37 - 37 TEL
LIVE PKL 2024: Titans Lead Back
Titans lead back in the contest as Pawan Sehrawat shines once again. Pardeep Narwal has been silent tonight. Titans have a strong lead now and it is another time out now.
TEL 31 - BEN 24
LIVE PKL 2024: Bulls Bounce Back
From 20-11 down to 24-23, Bengaluru Bulls have bounced back in tremendous style in this contest and it is an intense affair now. A timeout has been taken.
BULLS 23 - TELUGU 24
TEL vs BLR LIVE Score: Pawan Shines
Pawan decides to go for the do-or-die raid and ends up picking another point. He has scored eight points as of now.
TEL vs BLR LIVE Score: Titans Dominate
Bulls to go for the first do-or-die raid of the match as Pardeep takes the onus. He fails to get rid of the block from the left chain.
TEL vs BLR LIVE Score: Telugu Titans 6 - 5 Bengaluru Bulls
The Bangalore-based team ties after Saurabh Nandal's perfect diving ankle hold on Vijay Malik.
TEL vs BLR LIVE Score: Toss Update
Bengaluru Bulls win the toss and opt for court. Titans will raid first.
LIVE PKL 2024: Livestreaming Details
Telugu Titans will take on Bengaluru Bulls in the PKL 2024 season tonight. Checkout the livestreaming details in the link attached below.
TEL vs BLR LIVE Score: Starting Lineups
Telugu Titans: Pawan Sehrawat (C), Manjeet, Vijay Malik, Krishan Dhull, Ankit, Ajit Pawar, and Sagar.
Bengaluru Bulls: Pardeep Narwal (C), Ajinkya Pawar, Jai Bhagwan, Saurabh Nandal, Surinder Singh, Nitin Rawal, and Parteek.
Telugu Titans vs Bengaluru Bulls PKL 2024 Live score: Head-to-Head
As of now, both teams have played 23 games against each other where Telugu Titans have won 3 matches while Bengaluru Bulls claimed victory in 16. Four games ended in a draw.
Telugu Titans vs Bengaluru Bulls PKL 2024 Live score: Bengaluru Bulls Squad
Raiders– Pardeep Narwal, Pramot Saising, Ajinkya Pawar, Sushil, Jai Bhagwan, Jatin, Akshit, Manjeet, Pankaj
Defenders– Ponparthiban Subramanian, Saurabh Nandal, Aditya Powar, Lucky Kumar, Parteek, Arulnanthababu, Hasun Thongkruea, Rohit Kumar
All-Rounders– Nitin Rawal, Chandranaik M
Telugu Titans vs Bengaluru Bulls PKL 2024 Live score: Telugu Titans Squad
Defenders- Ankit, Ajit Pawar, Sagar, Krishan Dhull, Milad Jabbari, Mohammad Malak, Sunder
Raiders- Chetan Sahu, Rohit, Prafull Zaware, Omkar Patil, Nitin, Manjeet, Ashish Narwal
All-Rounders- Sanjeevi S, Shankar Gadai, Pawan Sehrawat, Vijay Malik, Amit Kumar
Telugu Titans vs Bengaluru Bulls PKL 2024 Live score: Hello
Hello and welcome to the live coverage of the PKL 2024 game between Telugu Titans vs Bengaluru Bulls. Stay tuned for all the match-related updates.
Stay informed on all the latest news, real-time breaking news updates, and follow all the important headlines in india news and world News on Zee News.