Advertisement
trendingNowenglish2808588https://zeenews.india.com/other-sports/highlights/telugu-titans-vs-bengaluru-bulls-pkl-2024-live-kabaddi-score-and-updates-tt-vs-bgb-match-1-pro-kabaddi-league-season-11-scorecard-gachibowli-indoor-stadium-hyderabad-pawan-sehrawat-pardeep-narwal-2808588.html
NewsOther Sports
TELUGU TITANS VS BENGALURU BULLS

Telugu (37) vs Bengaluru (29) | PKL 2024 HIGHLIGHTS: Telugu Titans Thrash Bulls

Telugu Titans vs Bengaluru Bulls Pro Kabaddi 2024 Live score and updates: The first leg of the league will be played at the GMCB Indoor Stadium from October 18 to November 9 before the action shifts to the Noida Indoor Stadium for the second leg from November 10 to December 1.

Written By Zee Media Bureau|Edited By:  Ashish Satyam|Last Updated: Oct 18, 2024, 09:04 PM IST|Source:
Follow Us

Trending Photos

LIVE Blog

The Pro Kabaddi League (PKL) is set to take place from Friday, October 18, with Telugu Titans taking on the Bengaluru Bulls at the GMCB Indoor Stadium in Gachibowli, Hyderabad. The brand-new edition of the PKL will witness a three-format format.

The first leg of the league will be played at the GMCB Indoor Stadium from October 18 to November 9 before the action shifts to the Noida Indoor Stadium for the second leg from November 10 to December 1. The last phase of the PKL 2024 will be held at the Badminton Hall in the Balewadi Sports Complex in Pune, from December 3 to December 24.

Follow all the live updates of the PKL 2024 Match between Telugu Titans and Bengaluru Bulls Here

18 October 2024
21:01 IST

LIVE PKL 2024: Titans Beat Bulls

Bengaluru Bulls have been beaten by the Telugu Titans with a difference of seven points. Pawan Sehrawat shines for his team and a bad day at the office for Pardeep.

BEN 37 - 37 TEL

20:52 IST

LIVE PKL 2024: Titans Lead Back

Titans lead back in the contest as Pawan Sehrawat shines once again. Pardeep Narwal has been silent tonight. Titans have a strong lead now and it is another time out now.

TEL 31 - BEN 24

20:45 IST

LIVE PKL 2024: Bulls Bounce Back

From 20-11 down to 24-23, Bengaluru Bulls have bounced back in tremendous style in this contest and it is an intense affair now. A timeout has been taken.

BULLS 23 - TELUGU 24 

20:32 IST

TEL vs BLR LIVE Score: Pawan Shines

Pawan decides to go for the do-or-die raid and ends up picking another point. He has scored eight points as of now.

20:16 IST

TEL vs BLR LIVE Score: Titans Dominate

Bulls to go for the first do-or-die raid of the match as Pardeep takes the onus. He fails to get rid of the block from the left chain. 

20:10 IST

 

TEL vs BLR LIVE Score: Telugu Titans 6 - 5 Bengaluru Bulls

The Bangalore-based team ties after Saurabh Nandal's perfect diving ankle hold on Vijay Malik. 

19:50 IST

 

TEL vs BLR LIVE Score: Toss Update

Bengaluru Bulls win the toss and opt for court. Titans will raid first.

19:38 IST

LIVE PKL 2024: Livestreaming Details

Telugu Titans will take on Bengaluru Bulls in the PKL 2024 season tonight. Checkout the livestreaming details in the link attached below.

Pro Kabaddi 2024 FREE Live Streaming Details - READ

18:22 IST

TEL vs BLR LIVE Score: Starting Lineups

Telugu Titans: Pawan Sehrawat (C), Manjeet, Vijay Malik, Krishan Dhull, Ankit, Ajit Pawar, and Sagar.

Bengaluru Bulls: Pardeep Narwal (C), Ajinkya Pawar, Jai Bhagwan, Saurabh Nandal, Surinder Singh, Nitin Rawal, and Parteek.
 

 

17:50 IST

Telugu Titans vs Bengaluru Bulls PKL 2024 Live score: Head-to-Head

As of now, both teams have played 23 games against each other where Telugu Titans have won 3 matches while Bengaluru Bulls claimed victory in 16. Four games ended in a draw.

16:40 IST

Telugu Titans vs Bengaluru Bulls PKL 2024 Live score: Bengaluru Bulls Squad

Raiders– Pardeep Narwal, Pramot Saising, Ajinkya Pawar, Sushil, Jai Bhagwan, Jatin, Akshit, Manjeet, Pankaj

Defenders– Ponparthiban Subramanian, Saurabh Nandal, Aditya Powar, Lucky Kumar, Parteek, Arulnanthababu, Hasun Thongkruea, Rohit Kumar

All-Rounders– Nitin Rawal, Chandranaik M

16:39 IST

Telugu Titans vs Bengaluru Bulls PKL 2024 Live score: Telugu Titans Squad

Defenders- Ankit, Ajit Pawar, Sagar, Krishan Dhull, Milad Jabbari, Mohammad Malak, Sunder

Raiders- Chetan Sahu, Rohit, Prafull Zaware, Omkar Patil, Nitin, Manjeet, Ashish Narwal

All-Rounders- Sanjeevi S, Shankar Gadai, Pawan Sehrawat, Vijay Malik, Amit Kumar

 

15:33 IST

Telugu Titans vs Bengaluru Bulls PKL 2024 Live score: Hello

Hello and welcome to the live coverage of the PKL 2024 game between Telugu Titans vs Bengaluru Bulls. Stay tuned for all the match-related updates.

Stay informed on all the latest news, real-time breaking news updates, and follow all the important headlines in india news and world News on Zee News.

Advertisement
Advertisement

Trending news

DNA Video
DNA: Terrifying Images from the Yamuna in Delhi
DNA Video
DNA: Is BJP’s Move with Nayab Singh Saini a Masterstroke?
DNA Video
DNA: Baharich’s Attacker Now to Reveal the Full Story of the Murder?
DNA Video
DNA: Will Salman Khan Ask Lawrence Bishnoi for Forgiveness?
Dna videos
DNA: Notorious Hamas Commander Yahya Sinwar Killed
Dna videos
DNA: Is Delhi Airport Waqf Board Property?
DNA Video
DNA: Jaishankar’s Bold Move in Pakistan, shows India’s strength
DNA Video
DNA: Fake Potatoes Seized in Food Safety Raid
DNA Video
DNA: Vice President Warns on Demographic Change
DNA Video
DNA: Maid fed the family roti mixed with urine, but why?
NEWS ON ONE CLICK