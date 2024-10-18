Telugu (37) vs Bengaluru (29) | PKL 2024 HIGHLIGHTS: Telugu Titans Thrash Bulls

The Pro Kabaddi League (PKL) is set to take place from Friday, October 18, with Telugu Titans taking on the Bengaluru Bulls at the GMCB Indoor Stadium in Gachibowli, Hyderabad. The brand-new edition of the PKL will witness a three-format format.

The first leg of the league will be played at the GMCB Indoor Stadium from October 18 to November 9 before the action shifts to the Noida Indoor Stadium for the second leg from November 10 to December 1. The last phase of the PKL 2024 will be held at the Badminton Hall in the Balewadi Sports Complex in Pune, from December 3 to December 24.

