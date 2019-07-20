close

Hima Das

Hima Das clocks season-best of 52.09 seconds, clinches fifth gold medal of month

Hima had previously registered a timing of 50.79 seconds at the Asian Games last year which had been her season-best performance till now. 

File Image

Hima Das on Saturday recorded her fifth gold in July during a 400-metre race at the Czech Republic having recorded a timing of 52.09 seconds on the clock, which is a season-best for the athlete in the 400-metre event. 

Hima had previously registered a timing of 50.79 seconds at the Asian Games last year which had been her season-best performance till now. Second-placed sprinter VK Vismaya finished with a timing which was less than 53 seconds. 

The 19-year-old is competing in the 400-metre discipline for the first time since she failed to complete the 400-metre race in April during the Asian Athletics Championship. 

Hima has failed to qualify for the World Athletics Championships set to be held in the last week of September, following a qualification mark set as 51.80 seconds. However, the 19-year-old athlete's timing of 52.09 seconds is a new meet record in itself.    

The sprinter's coaching staff have further confirmed that the 400-meter metre event will be the category which Hima will look to specialize in with the soon-approaching 2020 Olympics in mind. 

Mohammad Anas finished third in the 200-metre race following a timing of 20.95 seconds, with MP Jabir winning gold in the 400-metre hurdles race following a timing of 49.66 seconds.

Hima DasCzech RepublicAsian GamesAsian Athletics ChampionshipMohammad Anas
