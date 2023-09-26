trendingNow,recommendedStoriesenglish2667403
NewsOther Sports
INDIAN EQUESTRIAN GOLD MEDAL ASIAN GAMES

Historic Victory: Indian Equestrian Team Clinches Gold In Team Dressage At 19th Asian Games

The gold medal in Team Dressage at the 19th Asian Games is set to inspire a new generation of equestrian enthusiasts in India.

Written By  Zee Media Bureau|Edited By: Akash Kharade|Last Updated: Sep 26, 2023, 03:24 PM IST|Source: Bureau
Follow Us

Trending Photos

Historic Victory: Indian Equestrian Team Clinches Gold In Team Dressage At 19th Asian Games

In a remarkable display of equestrian prowess, the Indian team has scripted history by securing their first-ever gold medal in the Team Dressage event at the 19th Asian Games. Anush Agarwalla, Hriday Vipul, Divyakriti Singh, and Sudipti Hajela delivered an outstanding performance, earning a resounding victory with a total score of 209.205 points. This triumph not only marks India's maiden gold in this category but also ends a 41-year gold medal drought in Equestrian sports.

Also Read: Asian Games 2023: Who is Titas Sadhu, Pacer From West Bengal Who Shined In India's Gold Medal Final Match Against Sri Lanka

A Golden Triumph After Decades

The Indian quartet exhibited exceptional teamwork and skill during the competition, which lasted for nearly 10 hours and featured athletes from across Asia. Anush Agarwalla, riding ETRO, took the lead with a remarkable score of 71.088. Hriday Chheda and his mount, Emerald, followed closely with a score of 69.941. Divyakriti Singh, aboard Adrenalin Firdod, contributed with a score of 68.176, and Sudipti Hajela, riding Chinski, secured a score of 66.706. Together, they crafted an insurmountable lead that left their competitors trailing.

India Surpasses Expectations

The Indian team's victory was particularly significant because they outperformed the highly favored teams from China and Japan. China finished second with a commendable score of 204.882, but it was not enough to match the stellar performance of the Indian riders. The Japanese team, also considered a strong contender, faced stiff competition and ultimately fell short of the podium.

A Landmark Achievement for Indian Equestrian Sport

This historic win is a testament to the dedication, hard work, and talent of the Indian equestrian team. The Team Dressage event requires a harmonious partnership between rider and horse, with precision, discipline, and grace as key elements. The Indian riders showcased all these qualities, elevating their performance to the highest level.

Implications for Indian Equestrian Sport

The gold medal in Team Dressage at the 19th Asian Games is set to inspire a new generation of equestrian enthusiasts in India. It underscores the potential and talent that exists in the country's equestrian community. This victory may also lead to increased support and funding for the sport, further strengthening India's presence on the international equestrian stage.

TAGS

Indian equestrian gold medal Asian GamesTeam Dressage champions IndiaAnush Agarwalla horse ETROHriday Chheda Emerald scoreDivyakriti Singh Adrenalin FirdodSudipti Hajela ChinskiIndia's first gold in EquestrianAsian Games equestrian resultsHistoric victory Indian equestrian teamAsian Games Team Dressage winnersIndia's 41-year gold medal droughtHangzhou Asian Games equestrianIndian riders shine in Team DressageAnush Agarwalla highest scoreHriday Chheda equestrian performanceDivyakriti Singh Dressage competitionSudipti Hajela equestrian triumphTeam Dressage event Asian GamesIndian equestrian sports historyChina second place Team DressageJapan equestrian team performanceAsian Games equestrian championsIndian equestrian future prospectsLandmark achievement in equestrianIndian equestrian community supportEquestrian talent in IndiaIndian Team Dressage gold medalistsInspiring Indian equestriansIndian equestrian success storyFutur

Live Tv

Trending news

DNA Video
Nuh Mewat Inside Story: DNA test of miscreants' 'police' proof planning
DNA Video
DNA: Fidel Castro attacks Cuban army barracks
DNA Video
DNA: When the world's first Test Tube Baby was born in 1978
DNA Video
DNA: 'Gita' insulted in the name of 'Creative Freedom'?
DNA Video
DNA: 13.5 crore Indians pulled out of poverty!
Powered by Tomorrow.io
DNA Video
DNA: 'Anti-India gang' active in America
DNA Video
DNA: Shehbaz's insult in front of 'Xi Jinping'
DNA Video
DNA: Inside story of uncle getting 'betrayed' by 'nephew'
DNA Video
DNA: High demand for Made In India doctors abroad
DNA Video
DNA: Unique experiment to generate electricity from the wind of the train