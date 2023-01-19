Hockey World Cup 2023: How Team India can top Group D and qualify for quarter-finals, check points table scenario ahead of Wales match

Team India find themselves at a tricky position in the FIH Men's Hockey World Cup 2023. They are unbeaten yet they are far from being a confirmed quarter-finalists. The host nation is on cusp of the berth but they are also very near to playing the crossover matches. The Harmanpreet Singh-led Team India started off the tournament with a win over Spain. They beat Spain 2-0. Despite the win, India may not have been very happy with the scoreline. India dominated that match and should have scored more goals. We saw how many penalty corners were not converted. In the second match, India drew with England. This was a brilliant game of hockey.

Thanks to the draw and England beating Wales 5-0 in their opening game, they sit atop the Group D and has better chances of qualifying for the quarterfinals. In case you don't know, in this hockey World Cup, there are 16 teams divided into four groups - A,B,C and D. India, Spain, England and Wales are in Group D. The four teams which top their respective group move to quarters. The other teams play crossovers matches and the best four move to quarters.

In Group D, India are second despite having same points as England. Reason is the superior goal difference. England are ahead of India by 3 goals.

Check the Points table of Group D in Hockey World Cup 2023 below:

How can India toppled England to tp Group D and qualify for quarter-finals?

For India to qualify, they need to beat Wales with a bigger goal difference. Remember that Spain play England at 5 pm IST on January 19 and India play Wales later at 7 pm. That helps India as they will know what goal difference they need to overcome to top the group. If they fail to go past that goal difference, they will have to play crossover matches to book their spot in the quarter-finals.