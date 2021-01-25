हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Khabib Nurmagomedov

'I promise you I can beat Khabib Nurmagomedov': Michael Chandler challenges former UFC champ

The former three-time Bellator lightweight champion, Michael Chandler, during his post-match interview stated that he will break Khabib Nurmagomedov's unbeaten run. "Khabib – if you ever do see fit to grace us with your presence in the UFC octagon in your quest for 30-, you have to beat somebody. So beat me, if you can!" Chandler said.     

&#039;I promise you I can beat Khabib Nurmagomedov&#039;: Michael Chandler challenges former UFC champ
Michael Chandler defeated Dan Hooker at UFC 257. (Twitter/WWEonCB)

Moments after defeating Dan Hooker in the UFC 257 co-main event on Sunday, Michael Chandler started to take potshots against former UFC champion Khabib Nurmagomedov. The former three-time Bellator lightweight champion during his post-match interview stated that he will break Khabib's unbeaten run.  

"Conor McGregor; surprise, surprise, there is a new king in the lightweight division," Chandler screamed down the microphone following his celebratory backflip off the cage.  

"Dustin Poirier, your time is coming and Khabib – if you ever do see fit to grace us with your presence in the UFC octagon in your quest for 30-, you have to beat somebody. So beat me, if you can! God bless, see you at the top."  

Chandler, despite taking a measured approach at the post-fight press conference, remained adamant about his claim of being the first man to defeat Khabib if the Dagestani makes a return to the Octagon.    

"You are right, none of these guys can hold a candle to you – what are you going to do, come back and rematch? It’s not going to happen because you don’t need to do that," he told reporters following his first-round knockout of Hooker. 

"I promise you I can beat Khabib and I told him. He will become 29 and Chandler."  

Following his win against Hooker, Chandler now has three successive knockout wins in UFC. 

Meanwhile, Khabib hung his boots from UFC and retired at 29-0. His last encounter was at UFC 254 event, in which he battled Justin Gaethje and won the contest via submission.    

