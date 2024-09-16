India Cruise Into Asian Champions Trophy Final As Harmanpreet Singh Strikes Twice In 4-1 Victory Over South Korea

Skipper Harmanpreet Singh's sublime form resulted in twin strikes as defending champions India entered the final of the Hero Asian Champions Trophy with a clinical 4-1 win against South Korea in the semi-final on Monday. India scored through Uttam Singh (13th minute), skipper Harmanpreet Singh (19th, 45th) and Jarmanpreet Singh (32nd), while Korea's lone goal came from through Yang Jihun (33rd)'s penalty corner conversion.

India will take on hosts China in Tuesday's final. Earlier in the day, China defeated Pakistan 2-0 via shoot-out in the first semifinal after the two teams finished 1-1 at the end of regulation 60 minutes. In the previous league stage encounter between the two finalists, India prevailed 3-0.

Pakistan and Korea will face off in the third place classification match which will also be played on Tuesday. Meanwhile in the fifth-sixth place classification match, Japan beat Malaysia 4-2 in shoot-out following a 4-4 stalemate in normal time.

In the second semifinal as expected, the Indians started on the offensive and tested the Korean defence with persistent attacks from the word go. The Koreans, on the other hand, were contend to sit back and defend and rely on sporadic counter attacks.

Abhishek came tantalisingly close to handing India the lead in the fourth minute but his reverse hit was brilliantly saved by Korean goalkeeper Kim Jaehan. The Indian made promising build ups and penetrated the Korean circle on consistent basis in the first quarter.

India's attacking intent finally paid of in the 13th minute when Uttam positioned himself at the right place at the right time to tap in Araijeet Singh Hundal's supply from the right. A minute from the first break, Korea secured back-to-back penalty corners but failed to utilise the chances.

Four minutes into the second quarter, India secured their first penalty corner and Harmanpreet scored his sixth goal of the tournament to hand his side a 2-0 lead. At the stroke of half-time, custodian Suraj Karkera came out of his line to save an effort from the opposition player.

India continued in the same vein after the change of ends and extended their lead two minutes into the third quarter. A brilliant scoop from Sumit from the right finds Jarmanpreet just outside the circle on the left flank and the latter neatly collected the ball and took a step or two to get inside the circle and slap the ball into the Korean goal to extend India's lead.

But Korea pulled one back a minute later from a penalty corner through the tournament's top-scorer Yang Jihun. The goal hardly bothered the Indians as they continued their attacking game and dominated the share of exchanges.

With a second left for the third quarter, India secured another penalty corner when Korean goalkeeper Jaehan was shown the yellow card for handling the ball out side the circle, and Harmanpreet made no mistake to extend the lead.

Eight minutes from the final hooter, India's second goalkeeper Karkera made a fine double save to deny Park Cheoleon, but the Koreans secured a penalty corner which went in vain. Thereafter, it was controlled show from the Indians as they defended their lead with consummate ease to march into their fifth final appearance in the tournament.