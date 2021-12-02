हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Zee News

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Anju Bobby George

India legend Anju Bobby George wins ‘Woman of Year Award’ from World Athletics

World Athletics has awarded sprinter Anju Bobby George as 'Woman of the Year' after her efforts in advancing the sport in India as well as inspiring more women to follow in her footsteps made her more than a worthy recipient of this year's award.

India legend Anju Bobby George wins ‘Woman of Year Award’ from World Athletics
Indian sprinting legend Anju Bobby George. (Source: Twitter)

Legendary Indian athlete Anju Bobby George has been bestowed with the Woman of the Year Award by World Athletics for grooming talent in the country and for her advocacy of gender equality. Anju, the only Indian to have won a medal in the World Championships with a long jump bronze in the 2003 edition, was named for the award in the world body’s annual awards night on Wednesday (December 1).

“The former international long jump star from India is still actively involved in the sport. In 2016 she opened a training academy for young girls, which has already helped to produce a world U20 medallist,” World Athletics said in a release.

“A constant voice for gender equality in her role as Senior Vice President of the Indian Athletics Federation, Bobby George also mentors schoolgirls for future leadership positions within the sport.”

“Truly humbled and honoured to be awarded Woman of the Year by World Athletics,” Anju said. “There is no better feeling than to wake up everyday and give back to the sport, allowing it to enable and empower young girls! Thank you for recognising my efforts,” she tweeted.

(with PTI inputs)

Live TV

Zee News App: Read latest news of India and world, bollywood news, business updates, cricket scores, etc. Download the Zee news app now to keep up with daily breaking news and live news event coverage.
Tags:
Anju Bobby GeorgeWorld Athletics
Next
Story

Neeraj Chopra to launch PM Narendra Modi's fitness mission in Ahmedabad school

Must Watch

PT16M33S

Zee Top 10: Omicron's first infected case found in California