'With a single kidney': Top athlete Anju Bobby George reveals stunning secret

In a stunning revelation, Olympian Anju Bobby George on Monday (December 7) said that she succeeded in achieving notable success in the world of athletics despite a single kidney. It may be recalled that George secured a historic bronze medal in the 2003 World Athletics Championship in Paris.

Anju Bobby George, a gold medallist in the IAAF World Athletics Finals (Monaco, 2005), tweeted that she suffered from several issues, including being allergic to even a painkiller but still managed to perform well. "Believe it or not, I'm one of the fortunate, among very few who reached the world top with a single KIDNEY, allergic with even a painkiller, with a dead takeoff leg...Many limitations..still made it. Can we call, magic of a coach or his talent," Anju tweeted.

Believe it or not, I'm one of the fortunate, among very few who reached the world top with a single KIDNEY, allergic with even a painkiller, with a dead takeoff leg.. Many limitations. still made it. Can we call, magic of a coach or his talent

The career of ace athlete touched a new high under the coaching of husband Robert Bobby George. Responding to Anju's tweet, Union Sports Minister Kiren Rijiju said she earned name and fame for the country through her hard work, grit and determination.

"Anju, it's your hard work, grit and determination to bring laurels for India supported by the dedicated coaches and the whole technical backup team. We are so proud of you being the only Indian so far to win a medal in the World Athletic Championship!" the minister said in his response to her tweet.

Anju is India's only medallist at the IAAF World Championships (Paris, 2003) and a gold medallist in the IAAF World Athletics Finals(Monaco, 2005). She had been a consistent performer throughout her wonderful career. It would not be wrong to say that she is one of the most inspirational track and field stars in India.

Anju ended at sixth place in the 2004 Olympic Games in Athens but she was elevated to fifth place when the US athlete Marion Jones was disqualified for a doping offence in 2017.

"Her gold medal in the Asian Games in Busan in 2002 with a jump of 6.53m was an early indication of things to come the following couple of years. From a 5.98m jumper in 1996, her rise was encouraging but she stagnated a little before blossoming fully under the coaching of husband Robert Bobby George," the federation said.