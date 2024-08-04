India’s Stunning Shootout Win Over Great Britain Secures Spot In Paris 2024 Olympic Hockey Semifinals

Paris Olympics 2024: India made an incredible comeback on Sunday, August 4, advancing to the semifinals after a nerve-wracking penalty shootout against Great Britain. Despite playing with just 10 men following a red card for Amit Rohidas, India secured a 4-2 victory in the shootout after a 1-1 draw in regulation time (120 minutes). Captain Harmanpreet Singh led the charge, scoring a crucial penalty corner goal to give India a 1-0 lead in the second quarter. However, Great Britain quickly equalized through Lee Morton, leaving the score tied 1-1 at halftime. The third quarter saw Great Britain pressuring India but failing to break the deadlock.

With the match ending in a 1-1 tie, the outcome was decided by a shootout, where India held their nerve to secure a place in the semifinals. The Men in Blue are now just one win away from clinching a second consecutive Olympic medal, and their next opponents will be either Germany or Argentina.

This thrilling victory follows India’s historic pre-quarterfinal win over Australia, where they triumphed 3-2. This match marked India's first Olympic victory over Australia in 52 years, with their last win dating back to the 1972 Munich Olympics. India's performance in the group stage saw them secure three wins—against New Zealand, Ireland, and Australia—finishing second in Pool B, just behind the reigning Olympic champions Belgium. They faced setbacks with a 2-1 loss to Belgium and a 1-1 draw against Argentina.

Earlier in the tournament, Great Britain, ranked world No. 2, finished third in Pool A. The other quarterfinal matchups include Belgium against Spain, Australia versus the Netherlands, and Germany facing Argentina. India's resilience and skill in overcoming Great Britain under challenging circumstances have set the stage for an exciting semifinal showdown.