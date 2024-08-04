Advertisement
trendingNowenglish2773750
NewsOther Sports
PARIS OLYMPICS 2024

'You Rock PR Sreejesh;' Fans Go Crazy As India Hockey Team Cruise Into Semis With Win Against Great Britain

Indian Men's Hockey Team cruise into semifinals of the Paris Olympics 2024 with win against Great Britain.

Written By Zee Media Bureau|Edited By:  Piyush Singh Thapa|Last Updated: Aug 04, 2024, 03:49 PM IST|Source: Bureau
Follow Us

Trending Photos

'You Rock PR Sreejesh;' Fans Go Crazy As India Hockey Team Cruise Into Semis With Win Against Great Britain

At the full-time whistle, players of Great Britain had their hands on heads while watching Fulton sprinting towards Sreejesh to give him a tight hug when emotions were just too high for the whole Indian men's Hockey team. After regulation time, the match went into penalty-shootout and PR Sreejesh was the hero of the quarter-finals for India for his unbelievable saves during the game and shootout.

Fans on social media were left in awe after the Indian team performed brilliantly after Amit Rohidas received a red card for stick in William Calnan's face. Manpreet Singh was the goalscorer for India and Lee Morton for Great Britain. PR Sreejesh received a lot of love on social media after India's victory along with his teammates. (Paris Olympics 2024: Neeraj Chopra To Men's Hockey Team; Last Medal Winning Hopes For India - In Pics)

Checkout the reaction here...

All the matches will be played on Sunday. By a very strange coincidence, all 4 QF lineups are exactly the same at the Tokyo Olympics. (India’s Stunning Shootout Win Over Great Britain Secures Spot In Paris 2024 Olympic Hockey Semifinals)

Talking about India's performance in the event so far, they began their Paris 2024 campaign with a stunning 3-2 win against New Zealand in a nervy contest last Saturday in Paris. 

In the second game, with the help of skipper, Harmanpreet Singh's late goal, the Indian team held Argentina 1-1 at the Yves-du-Manoir Stadium on Monday. The Indian team outclassed Ireland in their third group stage clash with a scoreline of 2-0 on Tuesday. 

In their fourth match, reigning Olympic champions Belgium beat the Indian Men's Hockey Team 2-1 in a high-octane match at the Yves-du-Manoir Stadium on Thursday. While Abhishek (18') scored the lone goal for India, Thibeau Stockbroekx (33') and John-John Dohmen (44') scored for Belgium.

Advertisement

Live Tv

Advertisement

Trending news

DNA Video
DNA: 'Kidney killer' turmeric in your kitchen!
DNA Video
DNA: What did family say on Lucknow incident?
DNA Video
DNA: Live video of mountain cracking in Sonprayag
DNA Video
DNA: Rabies 'panic' in entire village!
DNA Video
DNA: Wayanad.. What is dark tourism?
DNA Video
DNA: Ground report - How your toll tax used?
DNA Video
DNA: How Bangladeshis occupying Indian land?
DNA Video
DNA: Is reservation going to end?
DNA Video
DNA: Analysis of the High Court's decision on Shahi Idgah
DNA Video
DNA: Railway Minister got angry after being called a reel minister in Parliament