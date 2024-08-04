'You Rock PR Sreejesh;' Fans Go Crazy As India Hockey Team Cruise Into Semis With Win Against Great Britain

At the full-time whistle, players of Great Britain had their hands on heads while watching Fulton sprinting towards Sreejesh to give him a tight hug when emotions were just too high for the whole Indian men's Hockey team. After regulation time, the match went into penalty-shootout and PR Sreejesh was the hero of the quarter-finals for India for his unbelievable saves during the game and shootout.

Fans on social media were left in awe after the Indian team performed brilliantly after Amit Rohidas received a red card for stick in William Calnan's face. Manpreet Singh was the goalscorer for India and Lee Morton for Great Britain. PR Sreejesh received a lot of love on social media after India's victory along with his teammates. (Paris Olympics 2024: Neeraj Chopra To Men's Hockey Team; Last Medal Winning Hopes For India - In Pics)

Checkout the reaction here...

Off to Semis



Best match of this Olympics by every standards.



You Rock PR Sreejesh. You Rock Indian Defence . #Paris2024#Hockey pic.twitter.com/dlXFv540JD The Analyzer (News Updates) (@Indian_Analyzer) August 4, 2024

The Indian men's hockey team secured a fantastic victory in a shoot-out thriller to book their place in the semi-final and move one step closer to Olympic glory.



A red card for Amit Rohidas in the second quarter threatened to change the momentum of… pic.twitter.com/y19B2A4m8N India at Paris 2024 Olympics (@sportwalkmedia) August 4, 2024

Stop Scrolling.

You have reached the

The Indian Men's Hockey Team pic.twitter.com/NcKkQ28xUD Somesh Upadhyay, IAS (@Somesh_IAS) August 4, 2024

All the matches will be played on Sunday. By a very strange coincidence, all 4 QF lineups are exactly the same at the Tokyo Olympics. (India’s Stunning Shootout Win Over Great Britain Secures Spot In Paris 2024 Olympic Hockey Semifinals)

Talking about India's performance in the event so far, they began their Paris 2024 campaign with a stunning 3-2 win against New Zealand in a nervy contest last Saturday in Paris.

In the second game, with the help of skipper, Harmanpreet Singh's late goal, the Indian team held Argentina 1-1 at the Yves-du-Manoir Stadium on Monday. The Indian team outclassed Ireland in their third group stage clash with a scoreline of 2-0 on Tuesday.

In their fourth match, reigning Olympic champions Belgium beat the Indian Men's Hockey Team 2-1 in a high-octane match at the Yves-du-Manoir Stadium on Thursday. While Abhishek (18') scored the lone goal for India, Thibeau Stockbroekx (33') and John-John Dohmen (44') scored for Belgium.