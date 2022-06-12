हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Zee News

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

Budget 2022

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
FIH Hockey Pro League

India vs Belgium 2nd leg FIH Hockey Pro League Live streaming and telecast: When and where to watch IND vs BEL Live in India

Check the Live streaming and telecast details of India vs Belgium hockey match 2nd leg in FIH Hockey Pro League.  

India vs Belgium 2nd leg FIH Hockey Pro League Live streaming and telecast: When and where to watch IND vs BEL Live in India
Source/Twitter

India will take on Belgium in the second match of the FIH Hockey Pro League match in Antwerp on Sunday. On Saturday, sensational effort by experienced India goalkeeper PR Sreejesh and on-target attack in a thrilling shootout saw India beat Olympic Champions Belgium 5-4 in the FIH Hockey Pro League match here in Antwerp on Saturday.  It was a penalty stroke save by Sreejesh off an attempt by Nicolas de Kerpel during the shootout that ensured India were victorious while Harmanpreet Singh, Abhishek, Lalit Upadhyay, Shamsher Singh and Akashdeep Singh converted for India. 

Match Details

India vs Belgium 

FIH Hockey Pro League, 2nd leg

June 12, Sunday, 08:00 PM IST

Sportcentrum Wilrijkse Plein in Antwerp

 

When and what time will the India vs Belgium FIH Pro League match start?

The India vs Belgium hockey FIH Pro League match will be played on June 11 and June 12 (Saturday and Sunday) at 08:00 PM IST.

Where will India vs Belgium FIH Pro League match take place?

The India vs Belgium hockey FIH Pro League match will be held at the Sportcentrum Wilrijkse Plein in Antwerp. 

 

Which channel will telecast India vs Belgium FIH Pro League match in India?

India vs Belgium hockey FIH Pro League match will be aired on Star Sports (Star Sports Select 1, Star Sports Select 1 HD) Network in India.

 

How to watch the live streaming of the India vs Belgium FIH Pro League match in India?

The India vs Belgium hockey FIH Pro League match will stream live on the Disney+ Hotstar app and website.

 

Full Squads

India: Goalkeepers - Suraj Karkera, Sreejesh PR; Defenders - Surender Kumar, Harmanpreet Singh (vc), Varun Kumar, Amit Rohidas (c), Jugraj Singh, Jarmanpreet Singh; Midfielders - Manpreet Singh, Hardik Singh, Shamsher Singh, Vivek Sagar Prasad, Akashdeep Singh, Shanglakpam Nilakanta Sharma; Forwards - Gurjant Singh, Mandeep Singh, Shilanand Lakra, Sukhjeet Singh, Lalit Kumar Upadhyay, Abhishek.

Belgium: Goalkeepers - Simon Vandenbroucke, Loic Van Doren; Defenders - Arthur Van Doren, Nicolas Poncelet, Gauthier Boccard, Emmanuel Stockbroekx, Alexander Hendrickx, Arthur De Sloover, Loïck Luypaert, Maxime Van Oost; Midfielders - John-John Dohmen, Augustin Meurmans, Felix Denayer (c), Simon Gougnard, Antoine Kina, Victor Wegnez; Forwards - Thibeau Stockbroekx, Florent Van Aubel, Sebastien Dockier, Cedric Charlier, Tommy Willems, Nicolas De Kerpel, William Ghislain, Tom Boon, Tanguy Cosyns.

Zee News App: Read latest news of India and world, bollywood news, business updates, cricket scores, etc. Download the Zee news app now to keep up with daily breaking news and live news event coverage.
Tags:
FIH Hockey Pro LeagueIndiaBelgium
Next
Story

FIH Pro League: Indian women go down fighting against Belgium in opening fixture

Must Watch

PT21M11S

Prayagraj Violence Updates: Yogi Government's stringent action against rioters