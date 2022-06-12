India will take on Belgium in the second match of the FIH Hockey Pro League match in Antwerp on Sunday. On Saturday, sensational effort by experienced India goalkeeper PR Sreejesh and on-target attack in a thrilling shootout saw India beat Olympic Champions Belgium 5-4 in the FIH Hockey Pro League match here in Antwerp on Saturday. It was a penalty stroke save by Sreejesh off an attempt by Nicolas de Kerpel during the shootout that ensured India were victorious while Harmanpreet Singh, Abhishek, Lalit Upadhyay, Shamsher Singh and Akashdeep Singh converted for India.

Match Details

India vs Belgium

FIH Hockey Pro League, 2nd leg

June 12, Sunday, 08:00 PM IST

Sportcentrum Wilrijkse Plein in Antwerp

When and what time will the India vs Belgium FIH Pro League match start?

The India vs Belgium hockey FIH Pro League match will be played on June 11 and June 12 (Saturday and Sunday) at 08:00 PM IST.

Where will India vs Belgium FIH Pro League match take place?

The India vs Belgium hockey FIH Pro League match will be held at the Sportcentrum Wilrijkse Plein in Antwerp.

Which channel will telecast India vs Belgium FIH Pro League match in India?

India vs Belgium hockey FIH Pro League match will be aired on Star Sports (Star Sports Select 1, Star Sports Select 1 HD) Network in India.

How to watch the live streaming of the India vs Belgium FIH Pro League match in India?

The India vs Belgium hockey FIH Pro League match will stream live on the Disney+ Hotstar app and website.

Full Squads

India: Goalkeepers - Suraj Karkera, Sreejesh PR; Defenders - Surender Kumar, Harmanpreet Singh (vc), Varun Kumar, Amit Rohidas (c), Jugraj Singh, Jarmanpreet Singh; Midfielders - Manpreet Singh, Hardik Singh, Shamsher Singh, Vivek Sagar Prasad, Akashdeep Singh, Shanglakpam Nilakanta Sharma; Forwards - Gurjant Singh, Mandeep Singh, Shilanand Lakra, Sukhjeet Singh, Lalit Kumar Upadhyay, Abhishek.

Belgium: Goalkeepers - Simon Vandenbroucke, Loic Van Doren; Defenders - Arthur Van Doren, Nicolas Poncelet, Gauthier Boccard, Emmanuel Stockbroekx, Alexander Hendrickx, Arthur De Sloover, Loïck Luypaert, Maxime Van Oost; Midfielders - John-John Dohmen, Augustin Meurmans, Felix Denayer (c), Simon Gougnard, Antoine Kina, Victor Wegnez; Forwards - Thibeau Stockbroekx, Florent Van Aubel, Sebastien Dockier, Cedric Charlier, Tommy Willems, Nicolas De Kerpel, William Ghislain, Tom Boon, Tanguy Cosyns.