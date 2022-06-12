हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
India vs Belgium 2nd leg FIH Hockey Pro League Live score and updates: India aim to maintain winning run

Follow live coverage of 2nd leg of FIH hockey pro league contest between India and Belgium on our live blog here. 

By Zee Media Bureau | Last Updated: Sunday, June 12, 2022 - 19:27
India will take on Belgium in the second match of the FIH Hockey Pro League match in Antwerp on Sunday. On Saturday, sensational effort by experienced India goalkeeper PR Sreejesh and on-target attack in a thrilling shootout saw India beat Olympic Champions Belgium 5-4 in the FIH Hockey Pro League match here in Antwerp on Saturday.  It was a penalty stroke save by Sreejesh off an attempt by Nicolas de Kerpel during the shootout that ensured India were victorious while Harmanpreet Singh, Abhishek, Lalit Upadhyay, Shamsher Singh and Akashdeep Singh converted for India. 

12 June 2022, 19:26 PM

Hello and welcome to LIVE coverage of 2nd leg contest in FIH Pro League between India and Belgium. India won the first leg yesterday and will be looking for another win. 

Stay tuned for more updates. 

