11 June 2022, 22:04 PM Sreejesh saves as India beat Belgium in penalty shoot-out PR Sreejesh made a brilliant save to help India win the match against Belgium in penalty shoot-out. Belgium's Hendrickx missed the last shot in the penalty shoot-out.

11 June 2022, 22:03 PM Penalty Shoot-out India 5-4 Belgium

11 June 2022, 22:03 PM Penalty Shoot-out India 4-4 Belgium

11 June 2022, 22:00 PM Penalty Shoot-out India 3-4 Belgium

11 June 2022, 22:00 PM Penalty Shoot-out India 3-4 Belgium

11 June 2022, 22:00 PM Penalty Shoot-out India 3-3 Belgium

11 June 2022, 21:59 PM Penalty Shoot-out India 2-3 Belgium

11 June 2022, 21:59 PM Penalty Shoot-out India 2-2 Belgium

11 June 2022, 21:58 PM Penalty Shoot-out India 1-2 Belgium

11 June 2022, 21:58 PM Penalty Shoot-out India 1-1 Belgium

11 June 2022, 21:50 PM Penalty Shoot-out India 0-1 Belgium

11 June 2022, 21:46 PM Shoot out on the way India bounced back in the dying moments of the game with two goals to push this match into a shoot out.

11 June 2022, 21:36 PM Jarmanpreet Singh scores equaliser India's Jarmanpreet Singh scores an equaliser with two minutes left in the match as India make it 3 all in the fourth quarter of the match.

11 June 2022, 21:33 PM India bounce back with a Goal Harmanpreet Singh finds the net as India look to make comeback in the fourth quarter. Second goal of the match for Harmanpreet.

11 June 2022, 21:24 PM Goal! Belgium take 2 goals lead Belgium doubles its lead in the fourth quarter as Nicolas de Kerpel finds the net. Belgium is on top as a powerful drag flick from de Kerpel leaves Sreejesh stunned.

11 June 2022, 21:14 PM End of Q3 - Belgium take lead, India look to bounce back Belgium will look to continue the moment they got in the third quarter. Men in blue lacked execution. They will have to step up in the final quarter as they trail by a goal.

11 June 2022, 21:08 PM Belgium take lead Belgium take lead, courtesy of a superb goal by Simon Goungnard. A brilliant pass inside the striking circle and the strikers makes full use of it.

11 June 2022, 20:56 PM India fail to convert PC Loic Van Doren made some excellent saves to deny India the lead. India fail to convert yet another PC. Indian player shot on goal twice but could not take lead in the game India has a penalty corner and an opportunity to demonstrate its dominance. IND 1:1 BEL #IndiaKaGame #HockeyIndia #FIHProLeague #HockeyAtItsBest #MatchDay @CMO_Odisha @sports_odisha @IndiaSports @Media_SAI — Hockey India (@TheHockeyIndia) June 11, 2022

11 June 2022, 20:43 PM India 1-1 Belgium at HT Half of the match is over and there is barely anything that separates the two sides. Both looking to attack and both of their goalkeepers having a field day. What saves really! 30 more minutes to go after this short break. Do not go anyway.

11 June 2022, 20:39 PM Phew, what a piece of hockey! Cosyns takes the ball into the circle and on his own tricks three Indian defenders to earn a PC for his side but Sreejesh at it, great run from Amit Rohidas and the PC is not converted. Quickly India counter attack and earn a PC but the shot is misfired. What amazing hockey is on display, both sides not giving an inch to each other. India 1-1 Belgium

11 June 2022, 20:35 PM GOALL! Belgium equalise. They find the leveller right away! Its Kerpel with great work down the left baseline to find Charlier in front of the goal. He just has to guide it in & he does! India 1-1 Belgium

11 June 2022, 20:31 PM GOALLLL! India go 1-0 up. They have the goal they wanted. Lalit with the trickery to find Abhishek. His shot is saved, but falls to Shamsher who puts it in the back of the net! India 1-0 Belgium

11 June 2022, 20:27 PM India 0-0 Belgium That's the end of Q1 and despite some fierce hockey by both sides, no goals scored. Top work from both defences so far.

11 June 2022, 20:23 PM India 0-0 Belgium Sreejest at it again. Another brilliant save by the Indian goalkeeper and this time it was a strong dragflick by the Alexander Hendrickx, the man who finished India's hope for a final berth at the Tokyo Olympics

11 June 2022, 20:22 PM India 0-0 BEL Well, that was a golden chance for Belgium as they got a PC but they fail to convert it thanks to a legend called PR Sreejesh. Uses his right foot to avoid the goal.

11 June 2022, 20:17 PM Big miss from India Great counter-attack from Indian midfield. They were into the circle with Belgium defenders all over the place but Akashdeep, right in front of the net, miscued and ruined a golden chance to open India's account. India 0-0 BEL

11 June 2022, 20:09 PM IND 0-0 BEL Two back to back PCs for India thanks to Shamsher Singh. But well cleared by the Beglium goalkeeper despite a strong effort from Indians. Indians however are on the attack and what we are witnessing is fast hockey.

11 June 2022, 19:25 PM Alright the national anthems are done and we are on. Belgium have upper hand vs India, winning 13 games while India have 7 encounters, 4 have ended in draw.