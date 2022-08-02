NewsOther Sports
India vs England CWG 2022 Women's Hockey Match Live Streaming: When and where to watch IND vs ENG Live on TV and online

Check India women vs England women hockey match in Commonwealth Games live streaming and live telecast details.

Indian Women Hockey team will take on England Women Hockey team in their Commonwealth Games (CWG) 2022 pool A fixture on Tuesday (August 2). After successful results against Ghana and Wales, the Indian women are second in their CWG group but will face a big challenge on Tuesday as they face the hosts and group leaders England. England too are coming in from hot form defeating Ghana and Canada themselves without even conceding a single goal. Surely, it is the biggest test so far for the Indian Women's hockey team.

Before this fixture, the Indian women slammed Ghana 5-0 and following up with a 3-1 convincing win over Wales. Defender Gurjit Kaur was the star performer for India in both matches as she scored a brace against Ghana and one goal against Wales.

India women vs England women, hockey match details

Match: Commonwealth Games 2022, women's hockey, Pool A match between India and England;

Date: August 2 (Tuesday), 2022

Time: 6:30 PM IST

Venue: University of Birmingham Hockey and Squash Centre.

The India vs England Women’s Commonwealth Games 2022 match will be played on August 2.

The India vs England Women’s Commonwealth Games 2022 will start at 18:30 PM IST.

The India vs England Women's Commonwealth Games 2022 match will be played at the University of Birmingham Hockey and Squash Centre, Birmingham.

The India vs England Women's Commonwealth Games 2022 will broadcast on Sony Sports Network.

The live streaming of India vs England Women’s Commonwealth Games 2022 match will be available on Sony LIV app and website in India

