CWG 2022 Day 5 LIVE UPDATES: India in contention for gold medal in Lawn Bowls final against South Africa
Check Live Scores and Updates from Day 5 of the Commonwealth Games 2022 in Birmingham on Tuesday (August 2). Check Commonwealth Games 2022 India Schedule for Day 5 and much more.
After an amazing fourth day of Commonwealth Games 2022 in Birmingham where the Indian contingent bagged three more medals – one silver and two bronze, India is all set for Day 5, which will see some of the biggest medal hopes in action on Tuesday (August 2). Day 5 also marks the beginning of track and field events. India will be looking forward to create history in Lawn Bowls by winning a Gold medal, while aiming for progress and medals in Badminton, Table Tennis, Weightlifting etc.
The action will start with Lawn Bowls from 1PM onwards. The Indian Women’s Team will play New Zealand in Pairs and Triples category. From 2PM onwards, Indian weightlifter Punam Yadav will be in action in the finals of Women’s 76 kg category, looking forward to win another medal for India in this sport.
Day 5 at CWG
Take a at events scheduled for 2nd August
Catch #TeamIndia in action
The Indian Women’s Fours Lawn Bowls team defeated New Zealand to reach the final. They will take on South Africa at 4:15 pm. Indian badminton team will be looking forward to clinch a Gold medal in the final of the Mixed Team event. The action for this will start from 10PM onwards.
Check Live Scores and Updates from Day 5 of Commonwealth Games 2022 here.
Lawn Bowls final
India leading 7-2 against South Africa in the Women's final of Lawn Bowls at the moment after End 5.
Advait Page and Kushagra Rawat have qualified for the CWG Birmingham22 men's 1500m Freestyle final by ranking seventh (15:39.25) and eighth (15:47.77) among 10 starters in the heats today.

Lawn Bowls final
It is still a close contest between India and South Africa. However, the Indians are leading with a point at the moment after End 4.
India 3 - 2 South Africa
Lawn Bowls final
India level the game after End 3 with a 2-2 score at the moment. Close contest between the two nations for gold.
India trailing!
Team India women's team are currently trailing in the final of the Lawn Bowls for gold. South Africa lead 2-1 after End 2.
India lead for GOLD
IND 1-0 against South Africa in the final for women's final after End 1.
Manpreet Kaur qualifies for CWG Birmingham22 women's Shot Put final with a best try of 16.78m in qualifying. She ranked seventh among 13 starters. Three athletes got past the automatic qualifying mark of 18.00m. She will have to come up with something special tomorrow to medal.

What have you done, Punam!
Punam Yadav successfully lifts 116kg in third attempt and that could have won her the medal. But she drops the bar even before the buzzer and that leads to an error and it is no lift. India challenged but the jury has rejected it. She leaves the venue in anger, over her mistake.
Women's 76 kg Weightlifting gold medal match
Punam Yadav gets off to a bad starts in Clean and Jerk, like in Snatch. Fails to lift 115 kgs and then 116kgs in first 2 attempts and it seems the medal is slipping away. She has one and last attempt left.
Srihari Nataraj sets a NR in Men's 200m Backstroke!
Srihari Nataraj rewrites his National Record in men's 200m Backstroke, clocking 2:00.84 in the CWG Birmingham22 heats. His previous best was 2:01.70 in 2019. He is first reserve for the final, having finished as the ninth fastest in the heats.

Men’s long jump:
Good news for India as two men's long jumpers in final. Murali Sreeshankar and Muhammed Anees Yahiya are the names. Sreeshankar did it by clearing 8m qualifying standard with an 8.05m jump in just the first attempt. Anees makes it with a best jump of 7.68m.
Women's 76 kg Weightlifting gold medal match
Punam Yadav yet to make her 1st attempt in Clean and Jerk. Her best in Snatch is 98 kgs. Scotland's Agata Herbert has the best lift in C and J with a 105 kg. Punam will go for 116 in the first attempt.
Punam Yadav has done well to stay in medal contention with a best snatch lift of 98 kgs. Only one lifter better than her.
Women's 76 kg Weightlifting gold medal match!
Punam Yadav lifts 98 kg in her last attempt in Snatch and that will remain her best. Onlu Maya Lalor from Canada is ahead of her so far with a lift of 100 kgs. Punam is surely in medal contention.
Good news in Long Jump
Sreeshankar becomes the first to qualify for the CWG Birmingham22 men's Long Jump final with a leap of 8.05m in the qualifying (automatic qualifying set at 8.00m). The final will be played on August 4.
Women's 76 kg Weightlifting
Punam Yadav delivers the goods in the 2nd attempt. With some effort, she lifts 95 kg in her 2nd attempt at Snatch. She did lose her balance but maintained her calm to lift it eventually. A start has happened at least. She will lift 96 kg in her third and last attempt in Snatch.
Women's 76 kg Weightlifting
Poor start for Punam Yadav as she fails to lift 95 kg in her 1st attempt at Snatch. No increase in her 2nd attempt. She will lift 95 kg and let's hope she gets that right.
Women's 76 kg Weightlifting
Punam Yadav yet to make her 1st attempt in Snatch. She will left 95 kg. The best lift so far is by Jeanne Gaelle from Cameroon.
Women's 76 kg weightlifting
First up Snatch: India's Punam Yadav to lift 95 kg in her 1st attempt. Let's see how the current CWG champion goes!
Punam Yadav soon to be in action in 76 kg weightlifting final.
Not to forget, India have 10 medals so far. The one in Lawn Bowls not counted because the colour of the medal is not known. India have secured the silver but it could well be a gold medal and that would take India up in the medals tally as well. Right now, the medals tally will show only 9. Punam Yadav could also help India increase the number in an hour or two.
Lawn Bowls: India extend lead in Women's Triples
Indian team have extended their lead in the sixth frame with the score at 6-2 against New Zealand currently.
Lawn Bowls: India jump into lead in Women's Triples
Indian team have stormed into a 5-2 lead in the Women's Triples event against New Zealand after five frames.
Lawn Bowls: Women's Triple event gets underway
The team of Tania Choudhary, Pinki and Rupa Rani Tirkey are competing in Women's Triple event Round 1 against New Zealand.
Team India look for rich medal haul
India have 9 medals, including three gold to their name so far after first 4 days. India will be looking to add more gold medals to their name as the Lawn Bowls, badminton and Table tennis compete in finals today. Check full India Day 5 schedule here.
INDIA AT @birminghamcg22
DAY 5 SCHEDULE#EkIndiaTeamIndia #WeAreTeamIndia pic.twitter.com/AjRDWbowRb
— Team India (@WeAreTeamIndia) August 2, 2022
Hello and Welcome to our LIVE coverage of Day 5 of the Commonwealth Games 2022 in Birmingham on Tuesday (August 2).
Punam Yadav will be in pursuit of the gold medal in women's 76 kg final of weightlifting from 2 PM IST. Here's a quick look at her journey below.
Punam Yadav started her CWG journey in 2014. She won by lifting a Total of 202 kg followed by in the Commonwealth Championships in 2015 and 2017 respectively
With double the hard work and effort Poonam upgraded to in CWG 2018.
— SAI Media (@Media_SAI) August 2, 2022
