After an amazing fourth day of Commonwealth Games 2022 in Birmingham where the Indian contingent bagged three more medals – one silver and two bronze, India is all set for Day 5, which will see some of the biggest medal hopes in action on Tuesday (August 2). Day 5 also marks the beginning of track and field events. India will be looking forward to create history in Lawn Bowls by winning a Gold medal, while aiming for progress and medals in Badminton, Table Tennis, Weightlifting etc.

The action will start with Lawn Bowls from 1PM onwards. The Indian Women’s Team will play New Zealand in Pairs and Triples category. From 2PM onwards, Indian weightlifter Punam Yadav will be in action in the finals of Women’s 76 kg category, looking forward to win another medal for India in this sport.

The Indian Women’s Fours Lawn Bowls team defeated New Zealand to reach the final. They will take on South Africa at 4:15 pm. Indian badminton team will be looking forward to clinch a Gold medal in the final of the Mixed Team event. The action for this will start from 10PM onwards.

Check Live Scores and Updates from Day 5 of Commonwealth Games 2022 here.