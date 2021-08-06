हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Zee News

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Tokyo Olympics

India vs Great Britain Tokyo Olympics women's hockey bronze medal match LIVE Updates: Great Britain up 1-0

India women's hockey team are taking on Great Britain in the bronze medal match at Tokyo Olympics, hoping to win their first-ever Olympics medal.

India vs Great Britain Tokyo Olympics women&#039;s hockey bronze medal match LIVE Updates: Savita Punia unbreachable in 1st quarter
India women hockey team are taking on Great Britain in the Tokyo Olympics bronze medal match. (Photo: PTI)

India women hockey team goalkeeper Savita Punia stood like a rock in front of the net in the first quarter of their bronze medal match against Great Britain at Tokyo Olympics on Friday (August 5). The Great Britain side had majority of circle penetrations in the initial part of the match -- 6 to India's 1 -- as the score remained at 0-0 although the British side had three initial penalty corners.

The defence of Indian women hockey team has stood firm early. Great Britain had an early penalty corner but India managed to keep it out to ensure that score remains at 0-0 in the first quarter.

They have already surpassed all expectations and the Indian women’s hockey team will now look to go a little further and notch up its maiden podium finish at the Olympics when it takes on Great Britain in the bronze medal play-off on Friday (August 6). The men’s team rewrote history on Thursday as it claimed an Olympic medal after 41 years, defeating Germany 5-4 to win the bronze in an edge-of-the-seat play-off match.

And having already recorded their best-ever Olympic performance, the Indian women would look to double the nation's joy on Friday. But it would be easier said than done for the Indians as they were thrashed 1-4 by Great Britain, who were the defending champions, in the pool stages.

(More to come)

Zee News App: Read latest news of India and world, bollywood news, business updates, cricket scores, etc. Download the Zee news app now to keep up with daily breaking news and live news event coverage.
Tags:
Tokyo OlympicsIndia women hockey team
Next
Story

Tokyo Olympics: Emotional Olympian Sushil Kumar watched Ravi Dahiya’s bout on TV in jail

Must Watch

PT21M38S

DNA: India's men's hockey team wins bronze medal in Tokyo Olympics 2020