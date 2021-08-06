India vs Great Britain Tokyo Olympics women's hockey bronze medal match LIVE Updates: Great Britain up 1-0

India women hockey team goalkeeper Savita Punia stood like a rock in front of the net in the first quarter of their bronze medal match against Great Britain at Tokyo Olympics on Friday (August 5). The Great Britain side had majority of circle penetrations in the initial part of the match -- 6 to India's 1 -- as the score remained at 0-0 although the British side had three initial penalty corners.

They have already surpassed all expectations and the Indian women’s hockey team will now look to go a little further and notch up its maiden podium finish at the Olympics when it takes on Great Britain in the bronze medal play-off on Friday (August 6). The men’s team rewrote history on Thursday as it claimed an Olympic medal after 41 years, defeating Germany 5-4 to win the bronze in an edge-of-the-seat play-off match.

And having already recorded their best-ever Olympic performance, the Indian women would look to double the nation's joy on Friday. But it would be easier said than done for the Indians as they were thrashed 1-4 by Great Britain, who were the defending champions, in the pool stages.

(More to come)