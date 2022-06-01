Defending champions Indian men’s hockey team missed out on a chance to reach the Asia Cup 2022 final after playing out a thrilling 4-4 draw against Korea at the GBK Sports Complex Hockey Stadium in Jakarta, Indonesia on Tuesday (May 31). With Korea and Malaysia leading on goal difference in the Super 4s Pool Table, India needed to win the match to reach the final. India will now face Japan in the bronze medal match on Wednesday (June 1).

The contest went right down to the wire with India giving a tough fight till the final whistle. Nilam Sanjeep Xess (9), Maninder Singh (21), Sheshe Gowda BM (37), and Mareeswaran Shakthivel (37) scored the goals for India, while Jang Jonghyun (13), Ji Woo Cheon (18), Kim Jung Hoo (28) and Jung Manjae (44`) scored the goals for Korea in the tight contest.

The top three teams will qualify for the Men’s FIH Hockey World Cup 2023 in Bhubaneswar and hosts India will look to book their automatic berth.

Match Details

India vs Japan, Asia Cup Hockey 2022 Bronze medal match

When will India vs Japan Asia Cup Hockey 2022 Bronze medal match take place?

India vs Japan Asia Cup Hockey 2022 Bronze medal match will take place on June 1 (Wednesday), 2022.

Where will India vs Japan Asia Cup Hockey 2022 Bronze medal match take place?

India vs Japan Asia Cup Hockey 2022 Bronze medal match will take place at Gelora Bung Karno Sports Complex, Gelora, Central Jakarta, Indonesia.

What time is the India vs Japan Asia Cup Hockey 2022 Bronze medal LIVE match?

India vs Japan Asia Cup Hockey 2022 Bronze medal match starts at 230PM IST.

Where will India vs Japan Asia Cup Hockey 2022 Bronze medal match LIVE Broadcast will be shown?

India vs Japan Asia Cup Hockey 2022 Bronze medal match will be broadcast live on Star Sports First, Star Sports Select 2 SD+HD. Live Streaming of India vs Malaysia Hockey will be available on Disney+ Hotstar.

What is Asia Cup Men’s Hockey 2022 new format?

In the preliminary round, four teams in each pool will play each other once, then the top two teams progress to Super 4s. In Super 4s, four teams will play each other once. The top teams will then play the final. The top three teams will qualify for the Men’s FIH Hockey World Cup 2023 in India.