1 June 2022, 14:36 PM
Two teams begin the bronze-medal match after singing their respective national anthems!
1 June 2022, 14:33 PM
Here's a quick look at the teams' tournament performance. Credit: Hotstar!
1 June 2022, 14:30 PM
This is the third time two sides are meeting each other in Asia Cup 2022
In first league game, Japan beat India 5-2
But in the second won 2-1.
Let's see who comes on the top in the bronze-medal match!
1 June 2022, 14:18 PM
Hello and welcome to our coverage of India vs Japan Asia Cup 2022 bronze medal match.