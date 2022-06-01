हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
India vs Japan Hockey Asia Cup 2022 Bronze medal match LIVE Updates: India take 1-0 lead

Follow Live Score and match updates from India vs Japan Asia Cup 2022 Bronze medal match on our LIVE blog here.

By Zee Media Bureau | Last Updated: Wednesday, June 1, 2022 - 14:48
Indian hockey team is taking on Japan in the bronze medal match of the Asia Cup 2022 tournament. (Source: Twitter)

Indian hockey team take on Japan in the bronze medal match of Asia Cup 2022 tournament in Jakarta on Wednesday (June 1). Defending champions India failed to book their place in the final after a thrilling 4-4 draw against South Korea on Tuesday.

India needed to win their last Super 4 match against South Korea after Malaysia had thrashed Japan 5-0 in their last match to book their berth in the final. With Korea and Malaysia leading on goal difference in the Super 4s Pool Table, India needed to win the match to reach the Final. The contest went right down to the wire with India giving a tough fight till the final whistle.

Nilam Sanjeep Xess (9`), Maninder Singh (21`), Sheshe Gowda BM (37`), and Mareeswaran Shakthivel (37`) scored the goals for India, while Jang Jonghyun (13`), Ji Woo Cheon (18`), Kim Jung Hoo (28`), and Jung Manjae (44`) scored the goals for Korea in the tight contest. India will now take on Japan in the Bronze-medal match on Wednesday.

The match started with an attacking move from India as Dipsan Tirkey came from the left flanks to pass the ball to Pawan Rajbhar inside the circle. But the Korean defence was quick to avert the danger.

The top three teams from the Asia Cup 2022 will book their berth for FIH Hockey World Cup 2023 in India. Check all the live updates from India vs Japan bronze medal match here.

1 June 2022, 14:36 PM

Two teams begin the bronze-medal match after singing their respective national anthems!

 

1 June 2022, 14:33 PM

Here's a quick look at the teams' tournament performance. Credit: Hotstar!

1 June 2022, 14:30 PM

This is the third time two sides are meeting each other in Asia Cup 2022

In first league game, Japan beat India 5-2
But in the second won 2-1. 

Let's see who comes on the top in the bronze-medal match!

1 June 2022, 14:18 PM

Hello and welcome to our coverage of India vs Japan Asia Cup 2022 bronze medal match.

